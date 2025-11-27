Xuelei Fragrance Museum: A Global Landmark of Scent and the New Pilgrimage Destination for Fragrance Lovers

01｜A Museum Built in the Language of Scent

The museum's presence begins with its architecture:

a distillation-inspired structure wrapped in red brick, evoking both industrial heritage and futuristic craft. A tall central atrium pulls sunlight deep into the building, setting the tone before any fragrance is smelled.

Across five levels, visitors discover:

18 thematic galleries spanning global civilizations

300+ scent discovery points

A library of 400 unique fragrances

A comprehensive presentation of Eastern aromatic traditions

Immersive scent theatres and multi-temporal scenographies

Here, scent becomes a cultural vocabulary—one capable of interpreting memory, history, and identity.

02｜The Five-Story AI Fragrance Installation:

The Museum's Visual and Experiential Centerpiece

The highlight that captures every visitor's attention is the towering AI fragrance installation extending through five floors.

Hundreds of transparent fragrance vessels hang in a radial constellation around a spiraling staircase.

Light filters through them, turning every ascent into a cinematic moment—

as if walking through a nebula made of scent.

More than visual poetry, the installation forms the starting point of the museum's data-driven scent journey.

With a digital Scent Card, visitors sample fragrance notes across 300+ scent points, mapping their reactions—citrus brightness, floral warmth, woody depth.

At the end, the fourth-floor Time Machine of Scent generates a personal Fragrance Travel Report:

a sensory portrait of individual preference.

Then comes the magic:

on the first floor, the AI-blending station—often described as "cyber perfumery magic"—

creates a bespoke perfume in just three minutes, from formula to bottling.

Technology democratizes perfumery, granting each visitor the creative agency once reserved for professionals.

03｜A New Pilgrimage Destination for Fragrance Lovers Worldwide

With its record-breaking scale and innovative sensory design, the museum has quickly become:

A must-visit for global fragrance lovers

A media favorite in design and lifestyle circles

A new wellspring of inspiration for perfumers and creatives

A landmark in experiential cultural tourism

Visitors leave not only with a scent, but with a new understanding of how fragrance shapes perception, memory, and culture.

On your next journey, let scent be the destination. And the Xuelei Fragrance Museum might just be the place worth traveling across continents for.

About Xuelei

Guangzhou Xuelei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has specialized in fragrance and perfume development, manufacturing, and integrated solutions for over 30 years. The company offers one-stop services for fragrance innovation, production, and global brand support.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.xuelei.com

Instagram: XUELEI FRAGRANCE MUSEUM

Email: [email protected]

Address: No. 1 Ketai 2nd Road, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China

