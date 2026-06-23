Zafin Launches AIOS, an End-to-End Platform to Orchestrate and Govern Agentic Work

AIOS helps regulated institutions orchestrate agents, models, tools and workflows from intent to governed outcome, with cost controls and proof of work built in

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Zafin, an AI platform company for regulated institutions, today launched Zafin AIOS, an end-to-end agent orchestration platform and control plane for governed agentic work. AIOS helps regulated institutions leverage agents across work without losing visibility or control over how work gets done. The platform orchestrates an institution's own agents and approved third-party agents registered in AIOS, along with the models they call on and the tools they use, across the full path of work from business operations to software delivery.

Zafin AIOS Platform

As agentic work expands, work no longer happens in one place. It moves across agents, models, tools, workflows, systems and human decision points. AIOS is designed to orchestrate that movement with enterprise guardrails, cost controls and proof of work built into the path.

According to a recent Deloitte AI survey, only 21% of organizations have a mature governance model for autonomous AI agents. With this shift, regulated institutions face a new operating challenge: turning individual task-level productivity into governed operating capacity across workflows. AIOS addresses this by bringing agents, models, tools and pilot projects into a governed path where work can be directed, reviewed, cost-managed, evidenced and improved over time.

The result is a more controlled operating model: more capacity created, shorter cycle times, stronger cost governance, clearer control and more reusable learning from the work being done.

"Agentic AI is not just another technology cycle. It changes the operating model of the enterprise," said Charbel Safadi, CEO of Zafin. "For the first time, real work will move across people, agents, models, and systems together. Regulated institutions need a way to orchestrate that work while keeping human authority, cost discipline, evidence, and accountability intact. That is what AIOS was built to do: bring people, systems, and AI into a governed work path."

Zafin is Customer Zero for AIOS. The company validated the platform by running AIOS across its own software delivery, modernization, and internal operations before bringing it to customers.

A New Operating Model for Agentic Work

As agents take on more work, the role of people also changes. Human teams no longer need to perform every task manually. But if their role is not redefined, authority, cost discipline and evidence are often the first things to break down.

AIOS defines what agents can access, what they are allowed to do, which models and tools they can use, what controls apply and where human authority is required.

People remain responsible for the decisions that determine whether agentic work can be trusted: defining the right intent, setting the right controls, approving consequential actions, reviewing exceptions and inspecting the evidence behind the outcome.

The goal is not to put a person in every step but to place human authority where it matters most, while allowing agentic work to move through a governed path.

Proof of Work Built into the Work Path

AIOS creates a source of proof for agentic work. It does not only route work across agents, models, tools and workflows. It captures the evidence institutions need to understand how work moved, what controls applied and why it was allowed to proceed.

Every action is traced and linked to the work itself, including:

What was requested and what context was used

Which agent or model acted, and what permissions and controls applied

Where humans reviewed the work and what exceptions surfaced

What changed, what it cost and what evidence remains

This creates an evidence record that can support policy, control, compliance, and audit review without forcing institutions to reconstruct what happened after the fact from tickets, logs, chats, and disconnected systems.

"Conventional logging can show what happened, but running agentic work in a regulated institution requires more than an audit trail," said Shahir Daya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Zafin. "It requires a governed execution path. AIOS embeds governance and evidence directly into that execution path, creating a trusted record of what was requested, what was permitted, what occurred, and who was accountable at every step."

AIOS Accelerator for Qualified Institutions

Zafin AIOS Accelerator is a time-limited program for regulated institutions ready to move from AI experimentation to governed agentic work. The Accelerator program helps qualified institutions assess readiness, define their governance and proof-of-work requirements, and apply AIOS to a first use case: software delivery, modernization, regulated research, or another high-control workflow.

Institutions can apply at: https://zafin.com/aios/accelerator.

About Zafin

Zafin is an AI platform company for regulated institutions. Built from more than 20 years of experience operating in demanding regulated technology environments, Zafin brings structure, intelligence, and accountability to how critical work, systems and decisions are created, governed, and improved.

Zafin's portfolio includes Zafin AIOS, an end-to-end agent orchestration platform and control plane for governed agentic work; the Zafin Banking Platform, the AI-powered banking execution platform for product, pricing, offers, billing, loyalty, relationship and deal logic; and Zafin IO, the integration platform for connecting data, events, services, workflows and applications across regulated enterprise environments.

Together, they reflect Zafin's core discipline: helping institutions move faster while preserving governance, evidence, control, and accountability.

To learn more, visit www.zafin.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn. Additional insights and expert discussions are available on the Zafin blog and YouTube channel.

"Zafin" is a trademark of Zafin. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Zafin Labs Americas