Zoomlion Celebrates Milestone with 5,000th Power Battery Pack Off the Production Line, Unveils New Energy Components Portfolio

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) marked the rollout of its 5,000th power battery pack in Changsha, where it also unveiled a new portfolio of core new energy components, reinforcing its commitment to green innovation and the electrification of high-end equipment.

The 5,000th unit highlights Zoomlion's advancement in building a clean energy ecosystem that integrates core components, system development, and real-world applications. The proprietary battery management system enables precise cell monitoring and intelligent charge/discharge control, maintaining stable performance under extreme weather conditions. With enhanced safety, integration, lifespan, and compatibility, these battery packs are now widely deployed in cranes, concrete equipment, and agricultural machines.

"Our power battery packs are built for reliability and versatility, with a cycle life that is 20% longer than comparable products," said Lin Yong, General Manager of Zoomlion New Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. "They have been successfully implemented in new energy buses and construction machinery, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."

In addition to the battery milestone, Zoomlion also introduced a new matrix of key new energy components, spanning lithium power, electric drive systems, and hydrogen energy. This launch reflects the company's "full-stack innovation, full-scenario compatibility" strategy.

In lithium battery solutions, Zoomlion launched three major series: the "Xiaoyun" hybrid-agriculture pack with full spectrum compatibility and -40°C to 60°C temperature range; the "Standard Box" series supporting 140–800kWh flexible expansion, already tested across over 2.6 million kilometers of commercial operation; and the "Mining" series, designed with robust structural safety and in-house management systems tailored to demanding mine environments.

The electric drive suite introduced includes high-efficiency, high-density motor and control systems such as the 120kW reluctance flat-wire motor, 300kW dual-module main drive controller, and a 700kW electric mining truck powertrain. At the heart of this ecosystem is a newly unveiled domain control platform powered by a six-core chip capable of over 1,000 dynamic adjustments per second, enabling seamless multi-domain control across the full range of electric machinery.

Zoomlion also introduced a full-range hydrogen solution covering production, refueling, and usage. The system includes compact electrolyzers, its first high-pressure refueling station, and a 300kW fuel cell power unit, offering new low-carbon options for transportation and energy sectors.

The milestone rollout and the new component launch signal Zoomlion's continued drive for innovation, advancing industry's transformation through core technologies.

SOURCE Zoomlion