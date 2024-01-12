2023 China-ASEAN Taijiquan Online Competition Represents the Deepened Cooperation between China and ASEAN

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn: The 2023 China-ASEAN Taijiquan Online Competition hosted by Chinese Wushu Association, organized by China Interactive Sports Technology Invention Co., Ltd. and supported by Wushu Federation of ASEAN-China drew an end in recent days. The successful holding of the competition represents the deepened cooperation between China and ASEAN, enhancing the people-to-people exchanges between both sides.

The competition aroused the attention of overseas Wushu enthusiasts, with 2,259 participants from 8 countries submitting 3,864 videos for entry. About 0.89 million netizens visited the official website which got more than 5.77 million views. The 2023 China-ASEAN Taijiquan Online Competition has set out compulsory and traditional routines, with a total of 380 categories in 19 minor items, and 7,728 domestic and overseas awards were selected. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes are selected according to the online voting results and offline judging results, among which the participant who wins the most votes will be awarded "Viewer's Choice".

The uploaded videos for competition have drawn widespread attention among Wushu enthusiasts globally. These videos have more than 500,000 views on YouTube. Viewers from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, and other countries expressed their support for the participants in the comments.

As an old Chinese saying said, "A bosom friend afar brings distance near". Taijiquan, as the traditional genre of Chinese Wushu, also influences profoundly in ASEAN countries. The successful holding of the competition not only narrowed the distance between China and ASEAN but also provided a platform for people to communicate and promote Taijiquan.

According to the Chinese Wushu Association, the organizer of the competition, the China-ASEAN Taijiquan Online Competition has been held for two consecutive sessions since 2021.

