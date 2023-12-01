2023 Shenzhen Futian Investment Conference Unveils Economic Development Milestones

Futian District Showcases Successful Investment Initiatives and Economic Growth Strategies

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Shenzhen Futian High Quality Development and Investment Promotion Conference, hosted by Good Media, was held in Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science & Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone on November 28. The conference highlighted Futian's achievements in securing investments for 2023. To date, Futian has completed and launched 86 high-value projects, with an estimated investment of 130.6 billion yuan, emerging as a premier investment hub in Shenzhen. The district has attracted over 150 Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2023 alone, Futian added 1,097 companies to its official economic data, up 57.2%, the most substantial in Shenzhen. The inflow of foreign capital amounted to US$2.506 billion, a 1.24-fold increase and the highest across the city. With 1,529 newly-registered foreign-invested companies, Futian district achieved the highest ranking in the city for the first time.

Futian houses 893 industrial buildings totaling 29 million square meters. The district's urban renewal plan includes an expansion of 7 million square meters and repurposing 4.22 million square meters of vacant space. Futian updates its policy framework annually, with this year's budget set at 100 million yuan. Notably, the district includes 136 parks, with Futian Mangrove Nature Reserve being the world's only mangrove forest in an urban center.

Futian has implemented policies beneficial to Hong Kong, notably initiating a Shenzhen-Hong Kong cross-border shuttle for streamlined travel between Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Efforts to expedite customs processes for scientific materials in Hetao are underway, along with a pilot project enabling direct transfers of overseas research funding to the area's foreign-funded scientific institutions. The Shenzhen Open Intelligent Computing Center, the city's largest public computing resource, will support large-scale model training projects valued at 100 million yuan for Greater Bay Area organizations. The iAM Smart platform allows Hong Kong residents and businesses to remotely access 299 Hong Kong public and business services, including applications for international driving permits for China's mainland. A favorable tax regime mirroring Hong Kong's includes a 15% corporate tax rate and individual tax exemptions for Hong Kong residents.

Additionally, Futian's international environment has been further enhanced by launching a foreign services portal within the iFutian app and providing English support for 848 local public services.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/lnMNVC4IRF4?si=pEwV-O2lAKjAkBAJ

