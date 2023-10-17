2023's "Floral Whisper Along the Silk Road" Maritime Silk Road Cultural Journey Launches in Grand Style in Indonesia

CIREBON, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2023, the "Floral Whisper along the Silk Road - Cultural Journey of Maritime Silk Road" promotion event was grandly held in Indonesia's Cirebon, strengthening cultural exchange and cooperation among Maritime Silk Road cities with the maritime silk as the link.

From October 12 to 20, the Maritime Silk Road Heritage Conservation and World Heritage Nomination City Alliance, led by Guangzhou, is paying a visit to three countries along the Maritime Silk Road including Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, for a nine-day cultural journey. Cirebon, Indonesia, was the first stop of this meaningful journey.

The event commenced with an enchanting promotional video that showcased the beauty of the Maritime Silk Road. The Sanggar Seni Kencana Ungu dance troupe presented the Cirebon mask dance (Tari Topeng Cirebon), a local Javanese traditional art form, while a lively lion dance performance by Vihara Dewi Welas Asih, one of Cirebon's 73 cultural heritage sites, authentically displayed the charm of Guangdong lion dance.

A delegation consisting of representatives from the Guangzhou Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau, the Nanyue King's Mausoleum Museum, and the Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology attended the promotional event. They were joined by the Regent of Cirebon, local government officials, representatives from the Indonesian National Academy of Sciences, scholars from local universities, and media reporters.

Notably, the event was hosted at the Patra Cirebon Hotel & Convention, which named its conference hall after Cirebon's renowned Mega Mendung Batik pattern. Batik is Indonesia's intangible cultural heritage, and Cirebon is one of the country's four famous Batik-producing regions. Its cloud-like patterns bear resemblance to traditional Chinese auspicious cloud motifs, symbolizing a blend of Sino-Indonesian cultural exchange.

The event primarily featured an exhibition, a memorandum, and performances to promote external culture. It also included discussions on cultural heritage preservation and the promotion of the Maritime Silk Road. Chinese and Indonesian government representatives, experts, and scholars engaged in in-depth exchanges during salon discussions. The two sides also signed a 'Memorandum of Cooperation for the Protection and Tourism Development of Maritime Silk Road Cultural Heritage,' and exchanged friendly gifts showcasing their intangible cultural heritage. This cooperation will further deepen collaboration in cultural tourism, fostering convergence between the tourism and cultural industries, and comprehensive cooperation in terms of source markets and resource sharing.

The event also featured a Maritime Silk Road photo exhibition and a "Mobile Museum," showcasing the achievements of Maritime Silk Road culture and international cooperation. Unique exhibits from the Maritime Silk Road culture attracted numerous visitors.

As the first stop of this year's series of events, Cirebon, Indonesia, holds special significance. Located in the eastern port of West Java Province, it is known as the "Central Pearl of Indonesia" with its beautiful natural scenery and rich history. The historical architecture, traditional customs, and handicrafts here are unique. Cirebon has also witnessed the glorious history of the Maritime Silk Road.

On October 17, 2023, the "Floral Whisper along the Silk Road - Cultural Journey of Maritime Silk Road" promotion event will move to Singapore, further promoting cultural and tourism exchanges along the Maritime Silk Road.

