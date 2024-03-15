2024 AFA X STI BEST DRESSED AWARD goes to Korean Goddess Actress LEE Young-ae

HONG KONG, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean actress Lee Young-ae, known for her roles in Park Chan-wook's Joint Security Area and Lady Vengeance was presented with the Best Dressed Award on Red Carpet at this year's Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong.

AFA X STI BEST DRESSED AWARD Red Carpet Best Dressed Award Jury:

Mr. William Chang Suk Ping, Oscar-nominated & Renowned HK Art Director

Ms. Winnie Wan, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Hong Kong

Ms. Michele Reis, Renowned Artist & co-creator of M Tower@THE SAIL MELAKA

Dato' Leong Sir Ley, Founder & Chairman of Sheng Tai International

For the prize, in addition to the AFA X STI BEST DRESSED AWARD trophy designed by Mr. William Chang Suk Ping, there is also THE SAIL MELAKA X iPANDAS Memorigin Tourbillon watch which is not for sale.

THE SAIL MELAKA X iPANDAS Memorigin Tourbillon watch takes the romantic starry sky city as the background. Adorned with a diamond & backed by the logo of the landmark integrated luxury development project, THE SAIL MELAKA, the iPANDAS panda stands at the six o'clock position and tells time with two hands. The hour hand of the panda has become a cube logo holding the letter "M" to match the theme of M TOWER, while the minute hand is holding a star-shaped magic wand, showing childlike happiness. The watch is equipped with Memorigin's in-house tourbillon movement, which has 153 components and 25 jewels. It has a 72-hour power reserve and a vibration frequency of 28,800 oscillations per hour.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lh2MhgzaSUk

SOURCE Sheng Tai International