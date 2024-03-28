26 Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Partners Launch Extra Affordable Sales Activation (BERKAH) with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) of the Republic of Indonesia, led by the Deputy for Marketing, has reintroduced the Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partnership program in 2024. Established back in 2017, this initiative serves as a platform for cooperation between Wonderful Indonesia and various tourism stakeholders under the concept of Indonesia Incorporated, including academics, industry, government, community, and media.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, at the launching of the Extra Affordable Sales Activation (BERKAH) co-branding program (PRNewsfoto/Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)

The Wonderful Indonesia 2024 co-branding partnership will kick off with a collaborative campaign during the sacred months of Ramadan and Eid called BERKAH, also known as Belanja Extra Murah (Extra Affordable Sales Activation). This initiative offers a platform for Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners to participate in promoting and selling products or services through indonesia.travel website and will be amplified through @creativebyindonesia as well as @pesona.indonesia starting from 28 March 2024 to 12 April 2024.

"This program benefits both Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners as well as consumers, amidst the price surge towards the Eid al-Fitr, this program offers extra affordable prices" said Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. Leveraging the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr period, known for increased consumer demand, serves as a strategic campaign window for this program.

Throughout Ramadan, Indonesia experiences a profound cultural and economic significance, which reflect the unique characteristics of this holy period, marked by Muslims fasting and preparing for Eid al-Fitr after a month of dedication. Some common trends are:

Rise in food and drink intake: There is a notable increase in food and drink consumption, particularly during iftar and sahur. This involves buying ingredients for Ramadan delicacies like dates, porridge, syrup, and traditional snacks.

Surge in New Clothing Purchases: During the month of Ramadan, many Indonesians tend to shop for new clothes in anticipation of Eid al-Fitr festivities.

Rise in Beauty Product Sales: Beauty product purchases surge during Ramadan, particularly amongst the female market. This uptick encompasses buying cosmetics, skincare items, perfumes, and various beauty products.

The Rise of Online Shopping: Numerous individuals are utilising e-commerce platforms to buy a wide range of products, including food, clothing, and beauty items. The convenience and simplicity of online shopping are particularly beneficial during this hectic month.

During Ramadan, both physical and online stores provide special promotions and discounts to entice customers and boost sales. These offers may consist of significant discounts, complimentary gifts, and other exclusive deals designed to enhance the shopping experience during this sacred month. Additionally, the hospitality sector and tourist destinations have seen a notable surge in visits as individuals seek staycations or vacations with their families.

Wonderful Indonesia encourages all stakeholders, regardless of their direct connection to the tourism & creative economy sector, to participate in and contribute to the success of this program. Partners interested in joining can reach out via email at [email protected] for more details.

