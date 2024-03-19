KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TCR Endurance Asia has been returned to Sepang with SAILUN this week, March 15-16, and brings TCR ASIA racing back to Asia after a four-year absence.

The TCR Endurance Asia not only had a diverse range of participants but also saw machinery from two different manufacturers - Audi and Hyundai.

326 Racing Team has won the 2024 TCR Endurance Asia of SEPANG

In the qualifying race on March 15th, Xiao Kunpeng, the young driver of 326 Racing, won the pole position with a time of 2:17.139, breaking his best lap speed to 2:16.894, demonstrating excellent driving skills. Faced with the severe test of tire performance posed by extreme track temperatures exceeding 55 ℃, the SAILUN PS01 selected by 326 Racing has lived up to expectations. After two days of official testing and practical testing in qualifying, they have demonstrated strong performance stability and endurance. Even after long-term driving, they can still maintain a lap speed of 2:19 or less, earning unanimous praise from drivers.

The starting grid in the race on March 16th was packed with guests from supporting partner, SAILUN and team guests. The TCR Endurance Asia has seen an entire field made of teams only from China, complete a faultless return for the iconic event. A faultless race in TCR Endurance Asia saw the #326 326 Racing Team Audi RS3 LMS TCR of Wu Yifan, Liu Zichen, Lai Jingwen, Qiu Yiheng and Xiao Kunpeng seal a lights-to-flag win, ahead of Max James Hart, Yan Chuang, Jiang Nan, Liu Qiren in the #18 Z Speed Hyundai N i30 TCR.

Wangheping, Manager of the TCR Endurance Asia:

With teams all from China and two different manufacturers, the race was faultless, and hard-clean racing with such a high standard of driving from all the entries. We have been lucky to have such wonderful support from our partner, SAILUN, on and off the track. We cannot wait to welcome teams back to Sepang International Circuit again next year.

