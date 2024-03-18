3cat and iPrice Collaborate to Promote Sustainable Consumption on World Recycling Day

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Recycling Day, 3cat, a leading provider of used electronics, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with iPrice, Southeast Asia's largest online shopping aggregator. The partnership aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of electronic waste (e-waste) and promote sustainable consumption habits among consumers.

With 1.3 billion new smartphones being sold yearly across the world, electronics have become the fastest-growing category of toxic e-waste, polluting our environment. Although many of these devices are still fully functional, consumers nowadays prefer to hunt for the latest gadgets. Despite this alarming trend, and a lower purchasing power, Southeast Asia lags behind the US and Europe in the adoption of used electronics.

In an effort to combat this crisis, 3cat and iPrice are encouraging consumers to consider purchasing secondhand smartphones and other electronic devices. By choosing used devices, consumers can significantly reduce e-waste and contribute to a more sustainable future for our planet.

"We are excited to partner with iPrice to promote sustainable consumption practices," said Garry Gong, CEO of 3cat. "By offering quality used devices that are fully traceable to its source via suppliers like Japanese ITOCHU Corporation, we are not only reducing e-waste but also providing consumers access to reliable and affordable electronics."

Heinrich Wendel, CEO of iPrice, added, "At iPrice, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive positive change. Through this omni-channel partnership with 3cat, we hope to inspire more people to make environmentally conscious choices when it comes to purchasing electronic devices."

To celebrate the partnership, 3cat and iPrice will be hosting a big sale event at Lowyat Plaza, the birthplace of the electronics industry in Malaysia. The event will feature a wide selection of used smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices at discounted prices, providing consumers with an opportunity to shop sustainably.

Join us in commemorating World Recycling Day from 18th till 24th of March and making a commitment to sustainable consumption. Together, we can make a difference in preserving our planet for future generations.

For more information about 3cat and iPrice, please visit 3cat.my and iprice.my.

About 3cat

3cat is a leading provider of used electronics, committed to reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainable consumption habits. With a focus on quality and affordability, 3cat offers a wide selection of used smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. All devices come with a 1-year warranty.

About iPrice

iPrice is Southeast Asia's leading online shopping aggregator, helping hundreds of millions of consumers across the region save money when they shop online. With a mission to make online shopping transparent, iPrice enables consumers to compare prices and find the best deals on a wide range of products with a focus on electronics.

