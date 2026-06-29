"A Gastronomic Symphony of Taiwan's Four Seasons" Midsummer Chapter Debuts: A Joy × André Chiang Bring Playful Twists to the Summer Table, Riding the "Azure Flavor Wave"

TAIPEI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, Taiwan's highest luxury boutique buffet, "A Joy," joins forces with international chef André Chiang to continue their summer symphony of terroir, memory, and the senses. Following the spring chapter's exploration of unusual yet intriguing ingredient combinations, the "A Gastronomic Symphony of Taiwan's Four Seasons" campaign will welcome its midsummer chapter on July 1st. Inspired by the "ocean," Chef André has crafted three limited-edition summer collaboration dishes that capture different layers of the summer sea—"beach," "reef," and "deep sea". The scorching seaside sun and the vibrant orange hues of the sunset are woven directly onto the dining table, bringing a complete summer landscape to life.

"Summer should be cool, pleasant, and full of vitality!" says Chef André Chiang. Infusing "playfulness," "reimagining," and "liveliness" into these midsummer creations, he uses a light yet layered rhythm to re-interpret familiar summer memories. After training in Southern France for many years and returning to Taiwan, his deepest and most natural connection to this island remains seafood. Through these dishes, he responds to the local terroir via the ocean and records the season through flavors.

Three Summer-Exclusive Collaboration Masterpieces

1. "Caviar & Ocean Treasuries Jewel Box"

The Concept : Features three migratory fish species—black tuna, longbill spearfish, and rainbow salmon—to bring together the ultimate taste of the sea.

: Features three migratory fish species—black tuna, longbill spearfish, and rainbow salmon—to bring together the ultimate taste of the sea. The Story : This dish symbolizes Chef André's own journey of traveling the world and returning to his roots in Taiwan, serving as a tribute to the ocean and a thank-you note to the abundance of the land.

: This dish symbolizes Chef André's own journey of traveling the world and returning to his roots in Taiwan, serving as a tribute to the ocean and a thank-you note to the abundance of the land. The Flavor: Styled as a "jewelry box" that layers summer migratory flavors like ocean treasures, it is paired with Tosa vinegar jelly for a refreshing, bright acidity. The ocean's saltiness and the fish's sweetness meet beautifully on the palate.

2. "Golden Noodles with Bottarga & Crab Roe"

The Concept : Visually striking, this dish depicts a golden sunset sinking into the horizon as crabs emerge from their holes on the beach.

: Visually striking, this dish depicts a golden sunset sinking into the horizon as crabs emerge from their holes on the beach. The Presentation : Served elegantly in a goblet, it uses color to sketch a twilight shoreline, pairing the savory depth of Taiwanese mullet roe with the sweetness of crab roe for a rich, pure ocean flavor.

: Served elegantly in a goblet, it uses color to sketch a twilight shoreline, pairing the savory depth of Taiwanese mullet roe with the sweetness of crab roe for a rich, pure ocean flavor. The Twist: A bright orange crab with raised claws is playfully tied beneath the goblet stem to bring a sense of lively fun, turning a powerful visual impact into a culinary highlight.

3. "Slow-Braised Oxtail Dumpling Consommé"

The Concept : Reimagines Taiwanese street food memories by presenting the dish inside a transparent plastic bag tied with a classic light blue "Bungti ring" (rubber band) and a dangling takeout receipt.

: Reimagines Taiwanese street food memories by presenting the dish inside a transparent plastic bag tied with a classic light blue "Bungti ring" (rubber band) and a dangling takeout receipt. The Experience : Unwrapping the bag builds anticipation, reflecting Chef André's first impression of the summer ocean: crystal-clear yet deeply profound.

: Unwrapping the bag builds anticipation, reflecting Chef André's first impression of the summer ocean: crystal-clear yet deeply profound. The Flavor: Using classic French techniques, ox tail gelatin is slow-simmered into a clear, rich broth. The finish is subtly balanced with familiar Asian accents of shredded ginger, cilantro, and fish sauce.

Redefining Contemporary Luxury Dining

A Joy and André Chiang aim to redefine luxury dining by responding to Taiwan's seasonal terroir with a global perspective. Built on the core concept of "Selective Dining"—which applies the rhythm and logic of Fine Dining—the experience offers a structured tasting sequence for contemporary high-end buffets. Guests can freely curate their meal or follow the "Summer Flavor Pathway" laid out by Chef André to savor the unique culinary languages of the mountains, sea, wilderness, and city.

Event Information

Restaurant: A Joy

Summer Limited Period: July 1 (Wed) – September 9 (Wed)

Address: 86F, No. 7, Sec. 5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City (Taipei 101)

Reservation Link : https://bit.ly/4eQW8Nl

SOURCE A Joy