A Joyful Festive Season Awaits You at sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck

Feast above the Fireworks with 360-degree skyline views of the city

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck (sky100) offers 360-degree panoramic views of the city and is one of the best vantage points for Victoria Harbour nightscape with twinkling winter fest lights and Firework Displays from an inspirational height of 393 metres. Make the start of the Hong Kong trip by discovering the stunning skyline on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre, the tallest building in Hong Kong and find out an array of exciting activities during the year-end festive season at sky100.

The jolly Christmas season is around the corner. To welcome the winter festive season in style, sky100 is presenting its "Christmas Joy with MoMo in the sky" and New Year promotions from 5 December 2023 to 2 January 2024, the deck will be illuminated with spectacular Christmas decorations and the goodwill mascot MoMo will be greeting guests from her charming festive tree house. Visitors can get the most exciting festive program into the holiday spirit, which includes meeting with an adorable elf MoMo's family, D.I.Y workshop, a magic performance and a surprise from Santa Claus.

To keep the joyful holiday spirit in full flow, Café 100 by The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong has prepared an irresistible Christmas feast, including a delightful afternoon tea set and a sumptuous dinner menu, offering visitors and their loved ones a cheerful dining experience in the sky! Furthermore, a fabulous New Year's Eve Countdown party will be held on 31 December 2023 featuring a 4-piece live band. It's sure to be an unforgettable night at sky100, as the sky lights up with fireworks and all raise a toast to the new year!

Exclusive discount 25% OFF for online pre-booking your winter holiday!

sky100 standard admission ticket is 25% off now on the deck official website for overseas visitor's exclusive deals. This limited-time offer runs until 31 March 2024 and is also available on festivals and public holidays. Check out ways to kickstart your sky-high journey.

sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck

Opening: Daily 10:00 - 20:30 (Last entry 20:00)

Address: 100th Floor, International Commerce Center, Kowloon MTR Station, Hong Kong

Book Tickets: https://sky100.com.hk/en/offers/

SOURCE sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck