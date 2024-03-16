"A Path to Glory - Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" Officially Opens

With strong support from all parties involved, Hong Kong people rally together to tell the good stories of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the centenary of the birth of Jin Yong (Dr Louis Cha), a literary giant in Chinese literature whose works, from his first novel The Book and the Sword to The Deer and the Cauldron, have a far-reaching impact. "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" , supported by POTTINGER 22, officially opened today (the sixth day of the second lunar month), Jin Yong's birthday, at Edinburgh Place in Central, kicking off a series of public art exhibitions brought by brilliant talent from various sectors that encompass culture, art, creativity, audio-visual technology, and education and cover locations throughout Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories. This is the first-ever officially sanctioned commemoration of Jin Yong. In Jin Yong's hometown of Hong Kong, it will present Hong Kong's unique, exciting cultural treasures in a three-dimensional way, which will not only remind Hong Kong people of Jin Yong's spirit but also attract visitors from Mainland China and abroad to Hong Kong to pay tribute to the centenary of the birth of immortal Jin Yong.

Group photo of officiating guests at the opening ceremony.

More than 300 guests attended the opening ceremony of "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial", including the following officiating guests: Hon. John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr Michael Wong Wai-lun, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Dr Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, Chairman of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee; Mr Vincent Liu Ming-kwong, Director of Leisure and Cultural Services of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board; Mr Andrew Cha and Ms Edna Cha, Dr Louis Cha's family; Mr William Fong, Curator of "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial"; Mrs Helen Chan, Vice Chairman of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee; Ms Winnie Chiu Wing-kwan, Ms Yolanda Ng Yuen-ting and Ms Ann Au Chor-kwan, members of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee; and participating creative artists, including sculptor Mr Ren Zhe, digital visual and special effects artist Mr Victor Wong, Fashion Consultant of the Fashion Show of Costume Designs from Jin Yong's Novels, Mr William Chang, cultural consultant Mr Benny Li, cartoonist Mr Lee Chi-ching, film score composer Mr Tomy Wai, and musician Ms Scarlett Chan.

Chief Executive of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hon. John KC Lee, said at the opening ceremony: "Hong Kong is the birthplace of Jin Yong's wuxia novels. Jin Yong's works have not only been the symbol of Hong Kong culture but also a cultural phenomenon renowned at home and abroad. His novels have been published in hundreds of millions of copies and translated into multiple languages, including Korean, Japanese, English, and French, becoming an important window for the world to learn about Chinese culture. The martial arts world Dr Louis Cha created is imbued with chivalry deep inside people's minds, while his works and spirit have influenced Chinese people generation after generation. No matter the loyal and candid Guo Jing, the modest and refined Chen Jialuo, the forthright and generous Qiao Feng, or the wise and brave Huang Rong, different characters in Jin Yong's novels have shown a strong sense of love for their families and country. Their stories of serving, or even sacrificing for their own country and people have spread throughout the world, which is the best example of telling good stories of China." He stated: "I'm confident that Jin Yong's cultural event held in Hong Kong this time will be a global event, attracting Jin Yong's fans from around the world to pay tribute to this master of wuxia novels, and creating another wave of "Jin Yong fever" in Hong Kong, as well as in the global Chinese community!"

Dr Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, Chairman of the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee, said: "Jin Yong has taught us that we can all be chivalrous as long as we have our country and the world in our hearts. His martial arts novels have created a shared memory for the global Chinese community, representing not only Hong Kong's unique cultural experiences, but also an icon of the cultural industry. We are grateful for the tremendous support from all sectors for this event and hope that it will promote Hong Kong's mega event economy, boost tourism, and benefit related industries. Moreover, taking the opportunity of this celebration event, the organisers will further take Jin Yong's cultural experiences to overseas markets, and showcase Hong Kong's cultural industry to the outside world, making arts and culture a new driving force of Hong Kong's economic growth."

At the opening ceremony, a bronze statue of Dr Louis Cha was donated to the Hong Kong SAR Government. The bronze statue of Dr Louis Cha was specially crafted by Mr Ren Zhe to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Jin Yong. Witnessed by Hon. John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the statue was donated by Mr Andrew Cha and Ms Edna Cha, Dr Louis Cha's family. Mr Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Mr Vincent Liu Ming-kwong, Director of Leisure and Cultural Services of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, accepted the donation on behalf of the Hong Kong Heritage Museum. The bronze statue will be kept at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum as part of its permanent collection and displayed free of charge.

Mr William Fong, Curator of "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial", said: "Beneath the Lion Rock, this city is Jin Yong's home and the stage for his extraordinary achievements. Jin Yong exuded an unquenchable passion for life, which showed in his lifelong yearning for freedom and his unbounded romanticism. May we possess fearless hearts, resembling swords, carry forward Jin Yong's indomitable spirit which guides us onwards, and construct an everlasting memorial with unyielding commitment to these ideals. Let the flame of chivalry continue to illuminate the path for future generations, allowing humanity to shine at all times."

A city-wide campaign to evoke the collective memories of Hong Kong people

Throughout his life, Jin Yong, a leading Chinese martial arts novelist, created a total of 15 martial arts novels and shaped over 1,400 characters. His works have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 14 different languages. With profound humanistic, social, and artistic values, they have had a far-reaching impact on the Chinese and global literary world and have also accompanied generations of Hong Kong people throughout their lives.

The theme of the event "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" is taken from a message Guo Jing delivered to Yang Guo in The Giant Eagle and its Companion — "To serve, is a path to glory". This phrase is a true portrayal of the heroes and heroines in Jin Yong's novels and also touches the hearts of readers. Through cross-media collaborations with top creative talent, the event, which takes place at cultural landmarks, tourist attractions and public spaces across Hong Kong, integrates sculpture, painting, calligraphy, design art, and immersive audio-visuals to bring to life Jin Yong's martial arts characters in different forms. In particular, renowned sculptor Mr Ren Zhe has lent 36 sculptures of Jin Yong's characters, weighing over 15,000 kilograms and created over four years, free of charge, for the event "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial", taking audiences of all ages and backgrounds into the martial arts world of Jin Yong.

The exhibition "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial • The World of Wuxia" will be held at Edinburgh Place, Central from 15 March to 2 July 2024 and admission will be free. Ten sculptures of Jin Yong's iconic characters, created by sculptor Ren Zhe, will be exhibited, including Xiaolongnu, Yang Guo, Abbess Miejue, Zhou Botong, Hu Fei, Fan Yao, Wanyan Honglie, the Golden Wheel Monk, Genghis Khan and Guo Jing. A Mongolian yurt inspired by The Eagle-shooting Heroes will also be present, offering travellers a cross-media experience with multilingual audio guides and augmented reality technology. The venue will recreate the scenes from the novels and set up interactive photo-taking spots. Props and rescored theme songs from Jin Yong's classic martial arts dramas by TVB available on-site will not only evoke the public's collective memories but also provide opportunities for travellers and citizens to take memorable photos, making this venue suitable for families to come and enjoy. An exhibition area will also be in place to display souvenirs of "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial", including "Characters in Jin Yong's Novels II – A Path to Glory" Special Stamps issued by Hong Kong Post, in the hope that travellers and citizens can create rich and unforgettable experiences unique to them.

The exhibition "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial, Sculpted by Ren Zhe" will be open to the public with free admission at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin from 16 March to 7 October 2024. 22 sculptures of Jin Yong's iconic characters, created by sculptor Ren Zhe, will be exhibited, including Yang Guo and Xiaolongnu from The Giant Eagle and its Companion; Guo Jing, Huang Rong, Ouyang Feng, Wang Chongyang, Hong Qigong, Yi Deng and Huang Yaoshi from The Eagle-shooting Heroes; Dongfang Bubai, Ren Woxing, Linghu Chong, Ren Yingying and Feng Qingyang from The Smiling, Proud Wanderer; Zhang Wuji and the Four Guardian Kings – Golden-haired Lion King, Purple Robe Dragon King, White-browed Eagle King and Green-winged Bat King from The Heaven Sword and the Dragon Sabre; and Xiao Feng, Xu Zhu and Duan Yu from The Demi-Gods and the Semi-Devils. The sculptures of these characters, whether famous heroes or distinctive supporting roles, display their respective temperaments and personalities, allowing the audience to experience the chivalrous spirit in Jin Yong's martial arts world from a fresh, in-depth artistic perspective.

In addition, with the full support of the District Offices of the Home Affairs Department, the supporting organisations of the collaborative landmarks, and the foreign consulates in Hong Kong, as well as sponsors, partners, supporting organisations, and media partners from the tourism, hospitality, retail, cultural, arts, and business sectors, the follow-up activities of the event "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" are exceptionally diverse, including collaborative exhibitions at public landmarks such as airports, cruise terminals, Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, business districts, and residential areas, featuring sculptures of characters from Jin Yong's novels. Additionally, there will be various artistic and educational activities, such as a fashion show of costume designs from Jin Yong's novels by William Chang in partnership with Yee Chung-man, Man Lim-chung, and local renowned fashion designers Barney Cheng and William Tang, piano performances of classic songs from Jin Yong's martial arts dramas by pianist Scarlett Chan, busking performances by Emperor Entertainment Group artists, reading parties by Italian Library HK, museum lectures on culture, and guided tours for students from underprivileged communities. These activities aim to promote cultural and artistic exchanges between China and the rest of the world, presenting a cultural event themed around Jin Yong that rallies the public and private sectors, all regions, and cultural sectors of Hong Kong. These activities will allow citizens to come into closer contact with culture and arts, encourage the younger generation to learn about Chinese literary classics and carry forward Jin Yong's chivalrous spirit, and educate more overseas visitors about the profound Chinese heritage conveyed in Jin Yong's novels. More importantly, they will encourage tourists to explore various districts in Hong Kong, thus stimulating economic activities, boosting local tourism and economic development, and benefiting all stakeholders involved including local communities and groups.

Wherever there are Chinese people, Jin Yong's world of "wuxia" can be found. The event "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" looks to expand beyond Hong Kong and into the wider world in the future. Through itinerant exhibitions and sharing sessions, the event aims to bring Jin Yong's cultural treasures to audiences in the Greater Bay Area and Mainland China, as well as the overseas markets, to showcase great and profound Chinese culture, foster cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world, promote the chivalrous spirit, and tell good stories of Hong Kong.

