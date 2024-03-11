"A Path to Glory - Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" Telling Good Stories of Hong Kong and Celebrating the Centenary of Jin Yong's Birth Officially Opening in Hong Kong on 15 March 2024

HONG KONG, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the centenary of the birth of Jin Yong (Dr Louis Cha), a literary giant in Chinese literature. "Wherever there are Chinese people, Jin Yong's world of 'wuxia' can be found." Throughout his life, Jin Yong created a total of 15 martial arts novels and shaped over 1,400 characters. His works have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 14 different languages. With profound humanistic, social, and artistic values, they not only appeal to the wide audience but have also had a far-reaching impact on the global literary world, meriting a place among classic works of literature in China and even the world.

The opening ceremony of “A Path to Glory – Jin Yong’s Centennial Memorial” will be held at Edinburgh Place in Central. The event will span six months and involve collaborations with the Hong Kong International Airport, tourist attractions, and cultural landmarks. The aim is to allow all “chivalrous people” to relive the martial arts classics and pay tribute to the centenary of the birth of immortal Jin Yong.

The event's theme is taken from a message Guo Jing delivered to Yang Guo in The Giant Eagle and its Companion — "To serve, is a path to glory". This phrase is a true portrayal of the heroes and heroines in Jin Yong's novels and their relentless pursuit deep inside their hearts.

The event "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" will involve cross-media collaborations with local creative talent, showcasing the heroes from Jin Yong's works. The aim is to create a cultural IP that is exclusive to Hong Kong, actively promoting the long-term and sustainable development of the cultural, artistic, and creative industries. The organisers will collaborate with local, mainland, and overseas travel associations, with the aim of attracting visitors from Mainland China and abroad to Hong Kong and boosting Hong Kong's tourism and economic development. Hong Kong is the birthplace of Jin Yong's "wuxia" novels and a melting pot of Eastern and Western cultures. The organisers will collaborate with various mainland and international institutions and foreign consulates in Hong Kong and offer a wide array of cultural and artistic interactive experiences to promote Jin Yong's novels and Chinese culture, tell good stories of Hong Kong, and foster cultural and artistic exchanges between China and other countries. Jin Yong's works have accompanied generations of Hong Kong people throughout their lives. This event is expected to evoke the collective memories of Hong Kong people and encourage the younger generation to learn about Chinese literary classics and carry forward Jin Yong's chivalrous spirit.

The exhibition "A Path to Glory - Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial • The World of Wuxia" will be held at Edinburgh Place, Central from 15 March to 2 July 2024 and admission will be free. Ten sculptures of Jin Yong's iconic characters, created by sculptor Ren Zhe, will be exhibited, including Xiaolongnu, Yang Guo, Abbess Miejue, Zhou Botong, Hu Fei, Fan Yao, Wanyan Honglie, the Golden Wheel Monk, Genghis Khan and Guo Jing. A Mongolian yurt inspired by The Eagle-shooting Heroes will also be present, offering travellers an immersive experience with multilingual audio guides and augmented reality technology. The venue will recreate the scenes and iconic costume designs from the novels, not only evoking the public's collective memories but also providing opportunities for taking memorable photos. Regular cultural and artistic interactive experiences will be available at Edinburgh Place, including reading sessions, concerts, and painting workshops, to engage travellers and citizens and deepen their understanding of Jin Yong's novels, Chinese literature, and Chinese culture.

The exhibition "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial, Sculpted by Ren Zhe" will open at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin on 15 March 2024 and will be open to the public with free admission from 16 March to 7 October 2024. 22 sculptures of Jin Yong's iconic characters, created by sculptor Ren Zhe, will be exhibited, including Yang Guo and Xiaolongnu from The Giant Eagle and its Companion; Guo Jing, Huang Rong, Ouyang Feng, Wang Chongyang, Hong Qigong, Yi Deng and Huang Yaoshi from The Eagle-shooting Heroes; Dongfang Bubai, Ren Woxing, Linghu Chong, Ren Yingying and Feng Qingyang from The Smiling, Proud Wanderer; Zhang Wuji and the Four Guardian Kings – Golden-haired Lion King, Purple Robe Dragon King, White-browed Eagle King and Green-winged Bat King from The Heaven Sword and the Dragon Sabre; and Xiao Feng, Xu Zhu and Duan Yu from The Demi-Gods and the Semi-Devils. There will also be seminars, talks, immersive experiences, and a display of precious sculpture manuscripts by the artist.

The event "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" is supported by the Hong Kong Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. It will involve cross-media collaborations with local creative talent, including sculptor Ren Zhe, digital art and entertainment design consultant Victor Wong, fashion consultant William Chang, cultural consultant Benny Li, film score composer Tomy Wai, musician Scarlett Chan, and cartoonist Lee Chi-ching. The event will feature museum and public art exhibitions, presenting a cultural event themed around Jin Yong across Hong Kong through immersive digital experiences, sculptures, paintings, calligraphy, design art, film and television entertainment, and music. The aim is to allow all "chivalrous people" to relive the martial arts classics and pay tribute to the centenary of the birth of immortal Jin Yong.

William Fong, Curator of "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong's Centennial Memorial" and Founder of the Guyu Cultural Development Foundation, said: "I am immensely grateful for the continuous encouragement, assistance, and guidance provided by Ming Ho Publications Corporation Limited throughout the planning process. Even at an advanced age, Jin Yong embarked on a journey and obtained a doctoral degree from the University of Cambridge. This courageous act defied societal norms and showcased his determination to surpass his own accomplishments. Jin Yong exuded an unquenchable passion for life, which showed in his lifelong yearning for freedom and his unbounded romanticism. May we possess fearless hearts, resembling swords, carry forward Jin Yong's indomitable spirit which guides us onwards, and construct an everlasting memorial with unyielding commitment to these ideals. Let the flame of chivalry continue to illuminate the path for future generations, allowing humanity to shine at all times."

