AEWIN Presents All-direction AI hardware at AI Expo Korea 2024

TAIPEI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd (doing business as AEWIN) will present all kinds of intelligent hardware at AI Expo Korea 2024 including Agile AIoT Device, Embedded AI Equipment, valued AI Appliance, Edge AI Server, and High-Performance AI Servers to enable different levels of real-time inference and compute-intensive AI training/retraining.

AEWIN Edge AI Server

Agile AIoT Device powered by NVIDIA Jetson module features embedded AI power, sufficient computing power, ethernet connections, ultra-compact form factor and low power consumption would be set in robots for automatic assistance, mobiles for autonomous vehicles, roadside that cooperated with smart cameras, and stores for efficient inventory management.

Embedded AI equipment comes with embedded pc supporting MXM Graphic Module from NVIDIA and Halio. There are options of NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada, NVIDIA RTX 3500 Ada, NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada, and Halio-8 AI processors for different workloads required. With AI power enabled, it is perfect for quality inspection and real-time security management of industrial automation. Further applications include enabling high-resolution imaging and visualization for diagnostic assistance.

Valued AI Appliance with Slim Tower form factor and the support of NVIDIA RTX PCIe cards are suitable for smart manufacturing including 3D visualization of product design, AR/VR of operator education assistance, and digital twins for optimized efficiency of factory operation. Powered by Intel Core i processor, the tower PCs supporting one triple width GPU cards, or two dual-width GPU cards are able to handle low latency AI applications for diverse intelligent patient services and management in smart healthcare.

Edge AI Servers features excellent computing power with the latest Intel Xeon Scalable/AMD EPYC processors, high throughputs, and outstanding expandability for AI accelerators which are perfect for machine learning, deep learning, AI model training, MEC, AI-powered cybersecurity, big data analytics, and more. For different AI workloads required by each application, AEWIN designs Edge AI servers with excellent scalability for more possibilities.

For extremely intensive AI workloads, AEWIN offers High Performance AI Server powered by dual AMD Zen4/Zen4c EPYC 9004/97x4 processors. AEWIN designs high density GPU servers with excellent thermal management solution to provide performant hardware solution with better power usage effectiveness (targeting PUE1.02). With high density of up to 10pcs performant dual-width GPU cards, AEWIN GPU servers are perfect for Generative AI.

AEWIN provides time-to-market AI hardware with great performance, high reliability, outstanding scalability for all-direction scenario. In addition to the ready-to-go platforms, AEWIN offers speedy customization to tailor customer's need with excellent Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Learn more about AEWIN's booth at AI Expo Korea or contact AEWIN sales at any time!

