AgileOps Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Rising Star APAC

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that AgileOps has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Rising Star APAC for its outstanding contribution and achievements on behalf of Atlassian customers during the calendar year 2023. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

AgileOps was one of 28 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

On behalf of AgileOps, Jason Ryu - Regional Lead received the award from co-founder Scott Farquhar and Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels.

"Our partners are industry leaders and playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to recognize some of our top partners by celebrating award finalists this year. These partners continue to provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe," said Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels.

"Our journey as an Atlassian partner has been quite the thrilling experience. Our first submission was unexpectedly declined, even though we were over-qualified for the partner program requirements. By realigning and fine-tuning our vision to match Atlassian's focus on ITSM and ESM, our second attempt was approved. However, that was just the beginning of our uphill journey. The first three months saw no sales, despite significant marketing efforts and hard work. Gradually, month by month, our customer base steadily expanded—startup by startup; SME by SME; and enterprise by enterprise. After just 8 months, we upgraded from Atlassian Silver Partner to Gold in record speed. And now, winning this award feels like a sense of accomplishment to the entire AgileOps team." said Kiet Ngo, CEO of AgileOps.

About AgileOps

AgileOps is a solution partner of Atlassian, HubSpot, Google, and Odoo in Vietnam. Information Technology and Service Management are complex ― We help customers in selecting the most effective IT tools, operating IT infrastructure, and developing tailored software solutions; enabling them to solely focus on their business priorities. Our team of elite IT certified professionals has successfully delivered hundreds of consulting, implementation, and migration projects around our partner ecosystems to clients worldwide.

