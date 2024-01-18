AlphaSense Announces Strategic Investment from Singapore-based Global Investor EDBI, Adds Mark Leadercramer to Lead APAC Expansion

EDBI joins AlphaSense's growing roster of global investors, reflecting the $2.5B company's rapid growth and customer demand in the Asia-Pacific region

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced a strategic investment from EDBI as the company continues to build momentum and extend its customer footprint in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This investment is part of the company's $150 million Series E financing round at a $2.5 billion valuation announced in September 2023 , which was led by BOND, and joined by existing investors, including Alphabet's CapitalG, Viking Global Investors, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"AlphaSense's AI-based market intelligence and search platform has the potential to provide our local financial services industry and enterprises with the necessary tools, content, and insights to make better data-driven decisions," said Charmaine Kng, Partner at EDBI. "EDBI's partnership with the company highlights our commitment to attracting innovative tech companies that enhance business capabilities in Singapore and across the region, contributing to the nation's digital transformation movement and enhancing workforce productivity. We are excited to work closely with AlphaSense to strengthen its presence in the region via its Singapore regional hub."

On the heels of announcing a new regional hub in Singapore and as part of its continued commitment to building a dedicated presence in the region, AlphaSense also announced the hiring of APAC Regional Director, Mark Leadercramer, who is based in Singapore and will lead the strategic direction and local execution of AlphaSense's enterprise growth in the region. Mark was previously the Head of Enterprise Sales for Stripe in Southeast Asia, and served as General Manager of South APAC at Mintel, a global market intelligence agency.

"As we continue to see demand for enterprise market intelligence solutions in APAC, we are eager and committed to work alongside EDBI to deepen our roots in the region and support decision-making that makes local businesses, and the larger economy, stronger," said Mark Leadercramer, APAC Regional Director, AlphaSense. "I'm excited to continue growing our best-in-class team in Singapore as we build a stronger presence to support our regional customers."

More than 4,000 enterprise customers across the globe use AlphaSense today, representing the region's most influential sectors, including Grab, ByteDance, Woodside Energy, BHP Group, and GIC Private Limited. The rapid adoption of AlphaSense's innovative AI and search capabilities has fueled its global expansion, and the company expects to almost double its headcount in Singapore over the next year. AlphaSense has also expanded coverage within Wall Street Insights® (WSI), its exclusive aftermarket research product, to expertise from APAC's top analyst teams, including Singapore's DBS Bank, Macquarie, and HSBC.

"EDBI's investment reinforces our leadership in revolutionizing AI and search for enterprise businesses around the world," said Kiva Kolstein, President & Chief Revenue Officer of AlphaSense. "I am thrilled to partner with EDBI and double down our efforts in this critical region, so we can continue to deliver on our mission to help the world's leading companies make better decisions with confidence and speed."

For over a decade, AlphaSense has transformed the research process for business and financial professionals with the latest innovations in AI and NLP technology. In 2023 alone, AlphaSense:

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence and search platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About EDBI

Investing since 1991, EDBI is a Singapore-based global investor in select high-growth technologies spanning sectors across Information & Communication Technology, Emerging Technology and Healthcare. As a value-creating investor, we support companies aiming to expand in Asia and globally through Singapore with our extensive network, resources and expertise. For more information, visit www.edbi.com.

