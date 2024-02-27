Amaris B. Clinic's Research Reveals Dynamic Skin Care Priorities Across Age Groups in Singapore

The data analysis concluded that the need for personalised solutions should exceed conventional beauty standards, prioritising holistic wellness and skin vitality.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaris B Clinic, an established medical aesthetic, sculpting, and fitness clinic in Singapore, recently conducted a comprehensive research on 300 aesthetic female patients between June 2023 and December 2023. The study aimed to explore skin care concerns across diverse age groups and underscore the importance of personalised anti-ageing and skin health treatments.

A Dynamic Interplay Of Age And Skincare Concern: A Comprehensive Overview

Amaris B Clinic's research on skin care concerns across diverse age groups between June 2023 and December 2023.

The insights highlight the various and evolving skin concerns across different age groups. From the battle against acne in younger demographics to volume restoration, skin lifting, and wrinkle reduction in mature patients, the spectrum of skincare priorities is as diverse as it is dynamic.

The findings stress the need for personalised solutions that exceed conventional beauty standards, prioritising holistic wellness and skin vitality.

"Our dataset reveals that those between 18 and 35 years old are primarily concerned with acne and acne scars that impact their self-confidence significantly. It's crucial to offer targeted treatments to aid in cellular turnover and enhance skin vitality to safeguard overall skin health," says Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic.

Hyperpigmentation and skin ageing concerns become more pronounced with age, particularly among individuals between 36 and 45, where hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, skin laxity, and collagen loss are more visible.

Dr Ivan Puah stresses the importance of tailoring treatments to match individual skin conditions and laxity levels within this age group. "Patients in this demographic can benefit from non-surgical skin lifting like Ultherapy and cosmetic injectables, which effectively target droopy jowls and wrinkles without downtime," he explains.

He also highlights the advantages of dual technology with the combination of radiofrequency microneedling and non-ablative laser skin resurfacing. This approach addresses skin health across multiple levels, targeting pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and fine lines on the skin surface while stimulating collagen production at a deeper level for effective skin remodelling and retarding skin ageing.

The data revealed a staggering increase in concerns for those aged 46 to 55 related to facial volume loss, wrinkles and loose skin. "Individuals in this age group will benefit from facial fat grafting, also known as autologous fat grafting, to restore facial volume and redefine and enhance facial contour. By utilising the body's fat reserves, facial fat grafting offers a natural and enduring method to combat visible signs of ageing, promoting a naturally rejuvenated and more youthful appearance.

At Amaris B. Clinic, we are committed to empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty at every stage of life by tailoring treatments to address each age group's specific needs and concerns. As our understanding of skincare deepens, it is evident that skin health and vitality is a continuous journey that transcends different ages.

The quest to revive youth and slow down ageing extends beyond mere aesthetics. Our skin health and vitality also involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper diet and exercise, taking proactive measures to fortify skin against environmental stressors and oxidative damage with skincare products," stresses Dr Ivan Puah.

About Amaris B. Clinic & Dr Ivan Puah

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic is a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore.

Led by Dr Ivan Puah, who is the clinic's Medical Director and accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction, Amaris B.'s forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered.

Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, Dr Puah obtained his Vaser liposuction (fundamental and hi-definition) training in Colorado and Argentina. He has also received training in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, and dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco. Dr Puah holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on cosmetic injectables such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers, as well as the designated trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

Amaris B. Clinic's signature treatments include:

SOURCE Amaris B. Clinic