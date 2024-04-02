AMELA Technology Unveils Next-Gen Solutions at InnoEx Hong Kong 2024

With a mission to drive digital transformation and foster collaboration, AMELA Technology aims to showcase its innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the tech industry and beyond.

HONG KONG, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMELA Technology, a leading software development and IT consultancy firm, announces its participation in InnoEx Hong Kong 2024, scheduled to take place from April 13 to 16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This participation marks a significant milestone in AMELA's mission to expand its presence and engage with potential partners and clients in Hong Kong.

With a commitment to excellence, AMELA Technology is set to showcase its groundbreaking solutions at InnoEx Hong Kong 2024

Established in 2019, AMELA Technology has swiftly emerged as a dynamic force in the technology industry, with a commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Besides that, AMELA's two-year presence in the Hong Kong market has been marked by significant collaboration with local technology partners. This participation in InnoEx Hong Kong also signifies a strategic expansion, reflecting the company's commitment to establishing a robust presence in Hong Kong next year.

"We are thrilled to be part of InnoEx Hong Kong 2024," said Khoa Duong Minh, CEO of AMELA Technology. "This event presents a valuable opportunity for us to showcase our expertise, forge new partnerships, and explore avenues for collaboration in one of Asia's most vibrant technology hubs."

AMELA Technology boasts a portfolio of over 150 successful projects, serving more than 100 clients across diverse industries, including big enterprises, SMEs, and startups. Notably, the company has been recognized as the Top App Developer in Vietnam on Clutch and has received the prestigious Sao Khue award for three consecutive years for its outstanding contributions to IT outsourcing.

With a philosophy rooted in the slogan "Tek for humans," AMELA Technology places a strong emphasis on empathy, excellence, co-creation, co-prosperity, expertise, and collaboration. This human-centric approach fuels AMELA's mission to utilize technology for societal betterment, ensuring a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction, quality, and shared success. "At AMELA, we believe in leveraging technology to empower individuals, businesses, and communities," added Khoa Duong Minh. "Our team is dedicated to driving digital transformation and fostering innovation that positively impacts lives."

InnoEx Hong Kong is widely regarded as Asia's premier platform for showcasing next-gen smart solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and disruptive innovations. The event brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to explore collaboration opportunities, share insights, and shape the future of technology in the region.

Visitors to InnoEx Hong Kong 2024 can connect with the representative of AMELA to explore their innovative solutions, ranging from custom software development to IT consulting services. Head of Growth- Liam Nguyen, will be available to engage with C-level executives of major companies in Hong Kong, presenting AMELA's capabilities and discussing potential partnerships and collaborations. "We are excited to connect with the vibrant technology community in Hong Kong and explore synergies that drive meaningful impact," concluded Liam Nguyen. "InnoEx Hong Kong 2024 promises to be a transformative event, and we look forward to being a part of the conversation."

For further details regarding AMELA Technology and its involvement in InnoEx Hong Kong 2024, kindly visit, https://amela.tech/contact/ or email at [email protected] .

To schedule a meeting with AMELA representatives, please schedule an appointment through Calendly.

About AMELA Technology

AMELA Technology, a leading ITO service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, is recognized as a trusted partner in Hong Kong's IT outsourcing industry. Offering a comprehensive range of IT services, including web and mobile application development, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity, AMELA Technology is distinguished by its commitment to providing customized solutions tailored to clients' specific business objectives. Backed by a team of highly skilled IT professionals, AMELA Technology consistently delivers exceptional results while prioritizing cost effectiveness and transparency in billing throughout the project lifecycle.

SOURCE AMELA Technology