"Artful-noon" dining experiences await as UOB launches 43rd UOB Painting of the Year competition

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB launched the 43rd edition of the UOB Painting of the Year (UOB POY) competition today with a multi-sensory food art showcase, featuring delectable artistic treats in a collaboration between UOB POY artists and restaurant partners from Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG).

“Abstract” menu presented by UOB Painting of the Year artist Valerie Ng and Pan Pacific Singapore executive chef Andy Oh 2024 UOB POY programme identity design, based on ‘Chumphon Estuary’ by Pratchaya Charernsook

Held at Gillman Barracks, the launch event featured a preview of edible creations conceived by six PPHG executive chefs, inspired by artworks from UOB POY artists. These #ArtforGood menus will be available to the public across various restaurants from May. Part of the proceeds from the menu sales and all proceeds from an online silent auction of artworks donated by UOB POY artists will go to local charity ART:DIS.

The 43rd UOB POY competition's programme identity design was also unveiled, depicting the need for conservation to preserve fragile ecosystems. The design draws inspiration from last year's top regional winning artwork, Chumphon Estuary by Thai artist Pratchaya Charernsook.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a leading patron of the arts in Asia, we are pleased to invite artists to join the 43rd edition of our flagship art competition. To make art more accessible and to bring art into our daily lives, we are excited to collaborate with partners in the food industry to bring you 'edible art'. We hope these upcoming art-dining experiences will give people a refreshing way to appreciate art, and be inspired by the creativity."

Established in 1982, the UOB Painting of the Year competition is the longest-running annual art competition in Singapore and one of the most recognised in Southeast Asia.

Art-inspired menus launching at PPHG restaurants from May to December

Event guests enjoyed first-hand a multi-sensory symphony with UOB's first art-dining experience. A total of six sets of art-inspired edible delights and six artworks by the UOB POY artists were presented. The respective artists and chefs were present to share their inspirations behind the menus and artworks, showcasing their individual interpretations of art.

Of note is the "Abstract" high tea menu prepared by artist Valerie Ng and Pan Pacific Singapore. Combining the abstract expressionism of Valerie's artworks with the cultural heritage of Pan Pacific, each dish is meticulously crafted with intricate details that tantalise both the palate and the senses. Traditional motifs imbued with earth's natural elements invite imagination and bring delight to the eyes; while fresh flowers, tropical fruits and exotic spices create a symphony of flavours transporting diners into the heart of Singapore.

Valerie Ng, two-time UOB Painting of the Year award recipient in 2004 and 2018, shared, "My artworks are inspired by the wild flow of nature all around us, incorporating the colours of the elements – air, fire, water and earth. I'm thankful for this incredible opportunity to collaborate with Chef Andy. He and his team adeptly interpreted the essence of abstract expressionism in relation to the natural theme, matching the colour palettes beautifully with local flavours. I'm excited for the public to view and taste this one-of-a-kind edible art menu, which I am certain will generate more creative conversations."

Six art-inspired menus will be made available at participating PPHG F&B establishments across Singapore from May to December 2024. Each menu surrounds a theme that resonates with the UOB POY artist and respective establishments. These include:

May to June: "Abstract" presented by UOB POY artist Valerie Ng X Pan Pacific Singapore executive chef Andy Oh ;

presented by UOB POY artist Valerie Ng X Pan Pacific Singapore executive chef ; June to July: "Past and Present" presented by UOB POY artist David Chan X Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore executive chef Pedro Samper ;

presented by UOB POY artist David Chan X Pan Pacific Orchard, executive chef ; August: "Nostalgia" presented by UOB POY artist Shen Jiaqi X PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore executive chef Alvin Leong ;

presented by UOB POY artist Shen Jiaqi X PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, executive chef ; August to September : "Local heritage" presented by UOB POY artist Andrew Huang X PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore executive chef Vincent Aw ;

presented by UOB POY artist Andrew Huang X PARKROYAL on Beach Road, executive chef ; September to October: "Oriental" presented by UOB POY artist Leo Liu X Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant; and executive Cantonese chef Hoo Chee Keong; and

presented by UOB POY artist Leo Liu X Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant; and executive Cantonese chef Hoo Chee Keong; and October to December: "Festive" presented by UOB POY artist Nurul Afiqah X PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore executive chef Chan Tuck Wai .

Further details on the artists, chefs and menus can be found in Appendix A.

During the period of the menu sales, artworks contributed by the UOB POY artists who inspired the menus will also be up for silent auction. Facilitated by ART:DIS (Arts & Disability) Singapore, members of the public may scan a QR code available at the respective establishments and submit their bids online at https://www.32auctions.com/ARTDIS. The highest bidder for each artwork will be contacted for the final sale following the conclusion of the respective dining experiences.

All proceeds from the artwork auctions and a portion of the sale proceeds of the food art menus will go to ART:DIS. ART:DIS is a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to creating learning and livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities in the arts. Funds generated from this collaboration will be channelled into visual arts programmes organised by ART:DIS, to further empower artists with disabilities with the confidence and skills to live independently in the community. This aligns with UOB's Purpose to build the future of ASEAN – the Bank is committed to supporting the social development of regional communities through art and education for children and their families. By championing visual art initiatives across Singapore and the region, UOB aims to foster a greater appreciation for art, enriching lives and strengthening social bonds.

43rd UOB POY programme identity revealed

The programme identity design for the 2024 UOB POY competition was unveiled by Mr Wee and Ms Wee during the launch event. Inspired by the 2023 UOB Southeast Asian POY winning artwork, Chumphon Estuary featuring microplastics by Thai artist Pratchaya Charernsook, this year's design depicts the imminent threat posed by microplastics in life-giving waterways, symbolised by the tumultuous energy of a breaking wave bringing invasive particles.

Call-for-entries for 43rd UOB POY competition opens today

Submissions for the 43rd UOB POY competition will open from 3 May to 31 July 2024. All Singapore citizens and permanent residents are eligible to submit up to three artworks digitally for either the Established or Emerging Artist Category at UOBandArt.com.

The five country winners from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam will compete for the coveted UOB Southeast Asian POY award, with a prize award of an additional S$13,000 on top of their respective country award prize, and a chance for a residency programme. All Singapore winners and the winner of the 2024 UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year will be announced at an awards ceremony on 13 November 2024.

