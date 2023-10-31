Asia Frozen Food Corp: The Miracle Maker of 'Taiwan's Green Gold' Sets Sights on Sustainability in Food Manufacturing

KAOHSIUNG, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Frozen Food Corp. (AFFC) has long been Taiwan's largest exporter of frozen foods, with their flagship product, edamame, enjoying international acclaim. Recent data reveals that edamame exports have surpassed 2.6 billion New Taiwan Dollars, earning it the moniker of "Taiwan's Green Gold." However, after dominating the Asian frozen food market for 56 years, Asia Frozen Food Corp. is now embarking on its next phase, aimed at achieving corporate sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Established in 1976, Asia Frozen Food Corp. has played a leading role in the food industry ever since. Headquartered in Taiwan, the company boasts manufacturing facilities in both Taiwan and mainland China, producing frozen raw materials and natural chips. Additionally, they have sourcing branches for frozen raw materials in Thailand, Vietnam, mainland China and Indonesia. Asia Frozen Food Corp.'s factories employ cutting-edge technology for food processing and hold certifications such as HACCP, ISO, BRC, Halal, and Kosher.

Edamame, also known as Edamame Mukimame, derives its name from the Japanese term "Eda-beans on mame-branches" and has captivated snack enthusiasts worldwide. Asia Frozen Food Corp.'s meticulous freezing process brings forth the most convenient and delectable way to savor the natural goodness of edamame. Edamame is celebrated as a superfood due to its high protein and fiber content, offering numerous health benefits. Its popularity continues to soar globally, aligning with one of Asia Frozen Food Corp.'s core missions.

In pursuit of sustainability, Asia Frozen Food Corp. spares no effort. One of their future goals is to establish a zero-waste production model, promoting recycling and reuse. Moreover, by utilizing factory waste to generate energy, they aim to reduce production costs while contributing to the preservation of our planet's resources. To ensure long-term agricultural sustainability, the company is committed to using organic fertilizer, safeguarding land quality for enduring operations.

Asia Frozen Food Corp. operates under the mission of "Love Earth, Love Life, and Love to Eat." They are dedicated to providing sustainable and healthy food for our planet and the generations to come. As they step into the next phase of their journey, Asia Frozen Food Corp. will continue to lead the food industry towards the realization of sustainable dreams.

