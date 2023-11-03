Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia (ABI) and Tiger Research Collaborate to Propel Web3 Advancements

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI is delighted to announce its strategic collaboration with Tiger Research, a leading firm specializing in Web3 business development and research across Asia. This significant partnership was officially established by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 3, 2023.

This alliance represents a significant step forward in advancing the growth and research of the Indonesian blockchain and Web3 market. ABI boasts over 70 esteemed members, including prominent crypto industry players like Reku, Indodax, and Pintu, blockchain solutions, Web3 gaming companies, and key public institutions as strategic partners. Their shared commitment to fostering the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem in Indonesia forms the cornerstone of this partnership.

The MoU sets the stage for a comprehensive joint research initiative focusing on blockchain technology and the dynamic Web3 market. The valuable research insights generated by Tiger Research will be diligently disseminated through ABI's extensive network and advocacy channels, ensuring that this knowledge reaches both the Indonesian market and a global audience. Asih Karnengsih, Executive Director of ABI, expressed her optimism, stating, "We are filled with excitement as we embark on this journey with Tiger Research. This MoU represents a significant step towards advancing blockchain and Web3 technologies in Indonesia. We are confident that this partnership will usher in new opportunities for growth and innovation, and we eagerly anticipate a future where our collective efforts contribute to the ongoing development of the Indonesian blockchain ecosystem."

Indonesia, with its population surpassing 270 million and a median age of 30, provides an ideal environment for expanding Web3 technologies. These demographics, coupled with business-friendly policies, underscore Indonesia's immense potential in the Southeast Asian market. According to Tiger Research, the number of investors registered with Indonesian crypto exchanges closely rivals the Indonesian stock market, underscoring the nation's robust engagement in crypto asset investments.

Daniel Kim, CEO of Tiger Research, shared his perspective on this partnership, saying, "Indonesia stands out as the fastest-growing blockchain market in Southeast Asia. Unlike other Asian countries, the government's support and a clear regulatory framework create a conducive environment for conducting Web3 businesses. This partnership will amplify our insights and network within the Indonesian market." ABI and Tiger Research envision this collaboration as a significant milestone in their continued efforts to enhance Indonesia's standing in the Web3 landscape, with the belief that it will have a far-reaching, positive impact on the development of the blockchain market in the region.

SOURCE Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia