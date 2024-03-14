Aspina Bridges the Needs of Indonesian Entrepreneurs in the Netherlands Alongside Orderfaz

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Held at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in the Netherlands, a strategic meeting between the Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (ASPINA) Netherlands, the Association of CEO MasterMind Indonesia (ACMI) under the guidance of Mr. Helmy Yahya, as well as Indonesian and Dutch entrepreneurs, including representatives of technology entrepreneurs, Orderfaz, took place. The discussion and meeting aimed strongly to foster business synergy with a focus on the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Indonesia in the Netherlands.

Left to right CEO Orderfaz Muhammad Iqbal - Deputy Indonesian Ambassador Freddy Martin Panggabean - General Chair ACMI General Chair Donny Wahyudi

It appears that Aspina's agenda to Bridge the Needs of Indonesian Entrepreneurs in the Netherlands became the focal point of the meeting attended by a number of business and diplomatic figures. Among them were Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Freddy Martin Panggabean, Economic Counselor of the Indonesian Embassy in The Hague Mr. Royhan Nevy Wahab, as well as Chairman of ACMI Donny Wahyudi who reinforced the ranks of stakeholders.

CEO of Orderfaz, Reynaldi Gandawidjaja, and COO of Orderfaz, Mohamad Iqbal, marked their presence as invited guests providing new knowledge and insights in the forum. Discussions focused on the potential development of Indonesian businesses in the Netherlands, with an emphasis on the vital role of MSMEs in driving the economies of both countries.

Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Freddy Martin Panggabean, expressed high appreciation for Aspina's presence, believing that this step would have a significant impact on the Indonesian community in the Netherlands. "Aspina wants to help entrepreneurs open businesses in the Netherlands. Then, Aspina wants to develop micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Indonesia in the Netherlands. We hope more Indonesian products can be produced in the Netherlands," said Freddy Martin Panggabean.

Chairman of the Association of CEO MasterMind Indonesia, Donny Wahyudi, added, "We believe that this collaboration will not only strengthen both communities of entrepreneurs but also provide a fresh impetus for innovation and business growth in both countries."

In this context, CEO of Orderfaz, Reynaldi Gandawidjaja, emphasized the role of technology in supporting the development of MSMEs. "We see great potential in utilizing technology to expand the market for Indonesian MSMEs in the Netherlands. This is a strategic step in responding to global challenges and enhancing the competitiveness of our MSMEs," said Reynaldi.

COO of Orderfaz, Mohamad Iqbal, added, "Orderfaz is ready to contribute to facilitating cooperation between Indonesian and Dutch entrepreneurs. With our technological solutions, we hope to be part of the positive transformation in the global business world."

This meeting not only served as a platform for discussion but also as a momentum to build a strong network between Indonesian and Dutch entrepreneurs, creating mutually beneficial synergies. The hope is that concrete steps will soon be taken to optimize business potential and strengthen economic relations between Indonesia and the Netherlands through the presence of Aspina and Orderfaz.

Thus, Aspina and Orderfaz's initiative to become a bridge for the needs of Indonesian entrepreneurs in the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in forging sustainable economic and technological cooperation in the future.

