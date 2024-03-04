Avcair Aviation Group Flying at New Heights For 2024: Group Secured Top 30 in Australian Financial Review's Fast 100 List

BRISBANE, Australia, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avcair Aviation Group, Australia's private aviation company based in Brisbane, achieves a remarkable milestone, securing the 30th position in the Australian Financial Review's prestigious Fast 100 List.

A proud moment for Australian aviation company, Avcair Aviation Group announces their latest feat of entrepreneurship and adaptability, landing amongst the highest achieving Australian companies in Australian Financial Review's Fast 100 List as the year wrapped up.

Avcair Aviation Group excels in Air Ambulance sector for Australian Aviation.

After founding Avcair almost 24 years ago, when he was just 21 years old, Michael Cooke made a crucial decision ahead of the global Covid-19 Pandemic that would lead to the company's recent achievements.

Assessing the market trends and lack of demand for VIP Private Jet Charter throughout Australia, Cooke identified the need to vertically expand Avcair's services, and establish international brand awareness, to ensure the company's longevity.

"I'm immensely proud of the groundwork we laid in 2018 and 2019, especially in collaboration with the UQ MBA program. Through a meticulous analysis of the market landscape, we foresaw the potential in the APAC Air Ambulance sector, which was valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2018.

"This strategic foresight not only guided our entry into this critical segment but also contributed significantly to our recent success, showcasing the importance of informed decision-making in our industry. It's a testament to the dedication and forward-thinking approach of our team at Avcair Aviation Group." Cooke says.

Amid a strategic transition into various new aviation services, the global pandemic hit. Though, rather than halt expansion plans with uncertainty felt throughout the industry, Cooke charged ahead. Of course, the pandemic did slow down plans for international growth at that time, but this allowed for the progressing developments to be reviewed and prepared in greater detail.

This period of consideration proved to benefit Avcair greatly, with the first international base for Southeast Asia's market being secured at Singapore's Seletar Airport almost overnight.

"I couldn't be prouder of what Avcair Aviation Group has achieved. Our journey, marked by strategic decisions, resilience, and the unwavering dedication of our team, has positioned us as leaders in the Australian aviation industry.

"Every milestone, every challenge overcome, is a testament to the collective effort and commitment of the Avcair team. I have the utmost confidence in our capabilities and the exciting future that lies ahead as we continue to soar to new heights together," says Cooke. Within one month of operating from their Singapore base, Avcair was profitable.

Today, Avcair Aviation Group not only provide personal and commercial VIP Charter, but also an extensive range of premium aviation services, inclusive of medivac and engineering services, now making up 70% of Avcair's annual turnover.

With 12 aircraft operating across Australia and Singapore, Avcair also offers aircraft management, operational expertise, aircraft acquisition and sales, 24/7 services across their VIP lounges and FBO ground handling, and operates a dedicated fuel arm.

The success of this expansion, driven by Cooke, was made clear by Avcair's incredible positioning on the most recent Financial Review's Fast 100 List, announced at the tail-end of 2023. This marked a significant shift in the company's trajectory, positioning Avcair as leaders in the Australian aviation industry.

Aviation has been a strong component of the family DNA, with Michael being a fourth-generation pilot, founding Avcair with his father Dr David Cooke, a Royal Flying Doctor while operating day-to-day alongside his brother, Anthony Cooke, and sister, Amelia Cooke.

Avcair Aviation Group, its rich family history, and the team behind it, are thrilled by their achievements and are ready to further expand their international ambitions across Asia Pacific.

About Michael Cooke

Michael Cooke is the Group CEO of Avcair Aviation Group and founded the company in 2001. Michael rented his first plane at just 21 years of age, later rebranding to Avcair alongside his father, David Cooke, in 2005. Michael still remains 100% owner of Avcair.

About Avcair Aviation Group

Avcair Aviation Group proudly raises the bar for premium Aviation Services throughout Australia and internationally. Recently recognised by Australian Financial Review as the 30th fastest growing established company in the 2023 Fast 100 List, Avcair is positioned as one of Australia's leading providers in aviation services.

With roots in aviation that stem back far beyond their 22 years of operation, Avcair pride themselves on offering private and corporate charter, aircraft management and sales, and Air Ambulance services that exceed expectations.

www.avcair.com

