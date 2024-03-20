AXA upgrades "SmartTraveller Plus"

Market-leading overseas virtual medical consultation service

Providing worry-free travel experience for our customers

HONG KONG, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) today announced the upgrade of "SmartTraveller Plus'', with newly-added benefits such as virtual medical consultation, medicine delivery and optional cruise benefits. These enhancements aim to provide advanced travel insurance protection to customers, allowing them to enjoy peace of mind in their journeys. Reflecting our commitment to being customers' lifelong partners, AXA constantly evolves and refines existing products to meet the ever-changing needs of our valued customers.

The notable updated features of "SmartTraveller Plus" are as follows:

1. Market-leading virtual medical consultation and medicine delivery via MyDoc Health Passport

AXA understands medical support is important for customers travelling overseas, hence "SmartTraveller Plus" offers medical teleconsultation and medicine delivery via MyDoc Health Passport as part of the annual cover for all levels of coverage. These services are available in designated cities in Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines. The first two teleconsultations per insurance period are free of charge, with access to both Hong Kong and overseas doctors, eliminating the fear of language barrier. If needed, prescribed medicine can be delivered to the customer's location, with the customer required to pay for the fee upfront and then reimbursed under the policy by filing a claim.

2. Unique add-on protections and comprehensive support for cruise benefit

Our new cruise add-on protections are tailored to provide suitable protection for cruise lovers. The coverage includes cancellation protection for cruise journeys, curtailment and cancellation for shore excursion, and accidents protection in relation to cruise hijacking.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "In today's dynamic travel landscape, we understand the importance of offering comprehensive support to travellers, especially as they navigate uncertainties abroad. Through our latest enhancements to 'SmartTraveller Plus', we reaffirm our unwavering dedication to ensuring worry-free travel experiences for all our customers, empowering them to explore the world with confidence, knowing that they have a trusted partner by their side every step of the way."

Annual Cover is also made available for all levels of plans, catering to the varying needs of frequent travellers, including those individuals who primarily take short trips like destinations in the Greater Bay Area, requiring basic coverage on medical expenses and personal accidents, as well as those seeking higher coverage for their explorations around the world.

Flash Sale for Easter

From now on until March 28 (6pm, HKT), customers who purchase "SmartTraveller Plus" can enjoy 40% off for single journey coverage or 30% off for annual cover and subsequent renewal.

For more information, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/travel-insurance-campaign

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the product brochure and policy wording.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

