Bad Birdie Announces Sponsorship of PGA TOUR Athletes for 2024 Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Birdie, the disruptive golf apparel brand inspiring the next generation of the sport, reveals its first-ever PGA Tour sponsorships with athletes Si Woo Kim, Callum Tarren, and Harrison Endycott for the 2024 season. The sponsorship marks Bad Birdie's entrance to the PGA Tour scene, bringing a bold shakeup the traditional game needs.

Si Woo, a rising star on the PGA Tour, has solidified his presence with four Tour victories, most recently the 2023 Sony Open. Ranked as a Top 20 FedEx Cup player last season and maintaining a position within the Top 50 globally, his PGA Tour journey has been filled with success. Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, Si Woo's global presence fits perfectly with Bad Birdie's mission to disrupt the golf game with innovation and inclusivity, making him a no-brainer as the first PGA Tour athlete for Bad Birdie.

"We're so pumped to welcome Si Woo to the Bad Birdie family. His achievements, silky smooth swing, and personality embody the essence of our brand. We are excited to show the world a little bit more of who Si Woo is. I'm also personally excited to learn how to hit better drivers off the deck from Si Woo himself," said Jason Richardson, Bad Birdie Founder and CEO.

Bad Birdie is also proud to welcome 2023 Q-School Winner, Harrison Endycott and England's Callum Tarren, to its 2024 roster. Both players are making a name for themselves on tour and have big goals for the 2024 season. "We're lucky to have found Harrison and Callum at this point in their careers…they're young, hungry, and we're going to be seeing a lot more of them on leaderboards this year," says Richardson.

In addition to their PGA Tour sponsorships, Bad Birdie is kicking off 2024 with a multifaceted sports marketing approach that expands to all levels of competitive golf, including partnerships with high school teams, college teams, NIL contracts with players including University of Oklahoma's Drew Goodman, Korn Ferry Tour's Isaiah Salinda, and upcoming LPGA athletes. Fans can expect more announcements to come in the coming months. To learn more about Bad Birdie's latest collaboration and to shop its latest drops, visit https://badbirdiegolf.com/ or download the Bad Birdie app.

