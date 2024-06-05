BASE Bangkok "Asia's Gym of the Year" Launches BASE PRO--Exclusive NASM Certification and Professional Education Programs for Thailand

BANGKOK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASE Bangkok, 'Asia's Gym of the Year' and multiple winner of 'Best Gym in Bangkok' by ClassPass announces today the official launch of 'BASE Pro' – offering internationally-accredited and recognized certifications for fitness, nutrition and wellness education for coaches and trainers.

Notably, in a partnership between two of Bangkok's most-established fitness brands, BASE and New Moves Pro have collaborated to create BASE Pro , the exclusive provider of NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) certification in Thailand. Considered the 'gold standard' in personal training certification, NASM qualified fitness professionals are accredited and backed by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) which empowers NASM graduates' recognition and qualification to work in Thailand and most countries worldwide where fitness trainers require accredited fitness certification.

BASE Pro is led by BASE Bangkok CEO Jack Thomas, Rob Cook, a veteran of Bangkok's fitness industry and International NASM Master Trainer and Educator (Asia region), and Nammon Tonggamnerd, NASM Master Trainer for Thailand. The team plans to synergize their expertise and resources in order to bring the best training, certification, and coaching experience across the country.

"We've got big plans to uplift the fitness industry in Thailand," said BASE Bangkok CEO Jack Thomas. "Offering the NASM Personal Training Certification is just the beginning. We have plans for more niched and specialized courses in all areas of health and wellness."

"BASE Pro is set up to help not just fitness professionals but also people who just want to learn about their bodies and how to optimize their health," said NASM Master Instructor, Rob Cook. "With recent partnerships, such as with Jett's Thailand to certify their top trainers, we're excited to have a bigger and broader impact on Thailand's health by offering the very best global fitness education here."

BASE Pro will run its first NASM Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) courses at BASE Amarin on August 3rd in Thai language, with an English language course following from August 17th, 2024.

The NASM CPT course is priced at 37,900 THB, with BASE Pro offering an 'Early Bird' sign up price of 34,900 THB, available until 24th June. Course numbers are limited to 16 people. More details on BASE Pro and their courses are available at basebangkok.com/base-pro .

The Global Personal Training Industry

The global personal fitness trainer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 41.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 65.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.6% according to Future Market Insights' Personal Fitness Trainer Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) Report. With the rapidly growing interest in fitness, wellness, and mass participation sports , Thailand stands as a major contender to contribute to the global fitness market and professional talent development.

