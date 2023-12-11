BBC Studios expands Bluey in Korea with the launch of Bluey books, a video console game and launch on EBS Kids

BBC Studios today announced in Korea that they are launching 4 Bluey books with partner Penguin Random House in Korean language for the very first time

Bluey console game "Bluey: The Videogame" is now available in Korea with Korean text

Expanded partnership with EBS gives audiences increased access to Bluey Episodes on EBS Kids

SEOUL, South Korean, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of six Bluey toys in stores across Korea earlier this year, BBC Studios today announces a slate of Bluey news for Korean audiences.

Bluey, the Emmy® award-winning children's television animation series produced by Ludo Studio and jointly commissioned by BBC Studios Kids & Family and ABC Children's, now airs in more than 60 countries around the world.

BBC Studios launches Bluey books in Korean for the very time

Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

The show recently won a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picked up its fourth consecutive AACTA Best Children's Programme award in Australia to add to an International Emmy and numerous awards for craft and production around the world.

Sophia Spinelli Vice President, Brands, BBC Studios Asia says: "After such a popular launch for six Bluey toys across Korea we are really excited to be expanding Bluey's availability to Korean audiences through an expanded partnership with EBS Kids, the launch of Korean language books for the very first time with Penguin Random House and of course the offering of Bluey: The Videogame with global partner Outright Games. We have ambitious plans for Bluey in Korea and this continued growth is testament to our plans to continue the expansion of this fantastic family brand for audiences across the country, particularly with the addition of more content in local language."

Bluey Books

BBC Studios have today announced the launch of four Bluey books in Korean language with partner Penguin Random House for the very first time books will be available in Offline stores including:

All branches of Kyobo bookstore, Youngpoong bookstore,100 nationwide small business bookstores. While online the books will be available in Kyobobook online mall, Yes24, Youngpoog online mall, Interpark books, Coupang, Wendybooks, Dongbangbooks stores from Dec 2023.

Bluey fans will be enjoy to enjoy the following fan favorites:

Mum School: Bluey wants to play Mum School instead of having a bath. But will she be able to rise to the challenge? Join Bluey and Chilli for a pre-bedtime game, where Bluey plays mum to some bouncy balloons.

Daddy Putdown: While Mum's away at a baby shower, Dad pulls out all the stops to keep Bluey and Bingo entertained before bed. But will the daddy putdown go to plan?

Baby Race: Bluey, Bingo, and all their family and friends star in this new Little Golden Book based on the Bluey original series. This reassuring story features Mum telling Bluey a lovely baby story about how Bluey first learned to walk, and how we all grow up in different ways!

Camping: Bluey is on a family camping trip, where she makes a new friend, Jean-Luc. Even though Bluey and Jean-Luc don't speak the same language, they teach each other how to camp, plant trees and hunt a "wild pig". This lovely picture book is all about the magic of friendship.

Penguin Random House Korea said "Bluey is a hugely successful brand worldwide and Camping, Mum School, Daddy Putdown and Baby Race are the first Korean language translations of Bluey books to be published. We are very happy to introduce this beautiful content in Korean language, and deliver these heart-warming family values and to all generations. Penguin Random House Korea is excited to join Bluey's journey and help to deliver Bluey's charm to Korean audiences."

Bluey now available on EBS Kids

BBC Studios Kids & Family today announces the launch of Bluey on EBS Kids. Bluey has been available on EBS since November 2020 but fans of the lovable Blue Heeler will now be able to catch their favourite heeler family in episodes on EBS Kids every weekday 7:30am-8am and re-runs every weekday 1:00-2:00pm in Korean language.

Bluey: The Videogame

Bluey, the BAFTA and Emmy® Award-winning animated series makes its long-awaited gaming debut on PC and consoles with text available in Korean language.

Created by Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with BBC Studios, Bluey: The Videogame marks the highly anticipated video game debut of the internationally loved TV show.

Watch Launch Trailer:

Bluey: The Videogame is based on the global hit TV show. Bluey: The Videogame is now available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Players can play as Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad in up to four player local co-op fun for the whole family. Embrace your inner Bluey with minigames seen in the show such as 'Keepy Uppy' and 'Magic Xylophone' and complete activities to earn in-game rewards including new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.

Accessibility features have been implemented to ensure that fans of all ages can experience the joy of Bluey, and textover is available in Korean language. Both pre-school or older players can play at their own pace by jumping seamlessly between story quests, activities and exploration. Other features added to the game include the ability to toggle UI on/off, simple written on-screen instructions for early readers, and full voice-over throughout.

SOURCE BBC Studios