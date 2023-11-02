BECBM 2023 CONCLUDES IN SPECTACULAR STYLE, MARKING A RESOUNDING SUCCESS FOR THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY

A New Milestone With 10,851 Attendees from 64+ Countries & Regions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia (BECBM) 2023, the most anticipated beauty event of the year, concluded its four-day extravaganza at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on 30 September 2023. This event has yet again set new standards in the beauty industry, showcasing groundbreaking innovations, trends, and networking opportunities.

BECBM 2023 played host to 800 top beauty brands and 252 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions, including Malaysia, Mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, creating an unparalleled platform for networking and collaboration. With a special spotlight on the Korea and Taiwan Pavilions, attendees were transported into the future of aesthetics to explore avant-garde products and revolutionary beauty trends.

The event transformed KLCC into a vibrant epicentre, attracting 10,851 attendees (a 26.09% of increase compared to 2022) from 64 countries and regions, including Singapore, Mainland China, Indonesia, Taiwan, South Korea and many more. BEBCM 2023 boasted impressive on-site sales, surpassing the USD 1.13 million mark. Over four days, from 27 – 30 September, beauty enthusiasts immersed themselves in a whirlwind of colours, fragrances, and latest beauty breakthroughs.

The event featured exciting activities and competitions, including the Ambassador of the Year Barber Competition presented by BaBylissPRO, The Mane Stage's Fabulous and Extravagant Hair Show, hosted by the Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) & United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA), and the illustrious Crowning Glory Awards Ceremony 2023. The 3rd Malaysia Glory Cup showcased the pinnacle of skill and artistry in categories like Embroidery, Eyelash, and Nail. Meanwhile, the Luxe Beauty Gallery unveiled the 1st Inaugural Top Product Awards by Beauty Industry Leaders, where innovation met sheer excellence.

BECBM 2023 became the ultimate hub for beauty dreams and business brilliance, fostering insightful knowledge exchange and fruitful collaborations among beauty professionals from around the world. With the support of multiple industry associations, including the Association of International Certified Aestheticians (AICA), the Federation of Asian Beauty Industry Association (FABIA), the International Beauty Industry Trade Association (IBITA), the Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), the Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA), the Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), the Taiwan Federation of Women's Beauty Business Associations, the United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA), and the Yongin Industry Promotion Agency, BECBM provided a unique platform for attendees to connect with experts, learn about the latest trends and technologies, and explore new opportunities for business growth. HealthLand, a leading wellness brand, served as the official wellness partner for the event, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

The VIP Buyer Programme facilitated meaningful business connections between exhibitors and potential buyers, while exclusive perks, trade opportunities, and activities like the Spend & Win initiative added value to the participants' experience, fostering a spirit of collaboration and growth within the industry.

Visitor Comments

"BECBM offers firsthand experience of evolving beauty technology and products, showcasing the evolution of the beauty industry. It is a must-visit for those seeking innovation and industry insights." -- Azeem Haroon, SNS Business Solution Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

"This is my first time visiting a beauty expo and it's a very nice experience. beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia can help the beauty industry as there are many exhibitors from different countries who will showcase their products and services. They will attract a lot of clients, corporations, and opportunities, which will certainly be beneficial." -- Mohammed Adel Gouda Omar, Tioman Trading Import & Export Co., Ltd, Egypt.

"Eventful, because I think that it is quite a new experience for me. It's interesting to see all the different types of products that they want to advertise, and I feel like it allows people who have never been to this environment to have quite a fun time." -- Jessica Edwards, Blush Beauty Salon, Malaysia.

Exhibitor Comments

"Our first experience with BECBM has been great. As we heard, it's one of the largest in the beauty industry, and it lived up to its reputation. We've come to discover trends, meet potential partners, and market our beauty products." -- Chew Keng Heng, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

"The turnout of customers and agents at beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia has exceeded my expectations. It provides us with a platform to connect with potential clients and partners, and I am eager to witness even more customers visiting our booth in the coming days." -- Mr. Mohd Mahtabur Rahman, Al Haramain Perfumes LLC, United Arab Emirates.

"We have met a lot of professional buyers during the event and their expertise in this field led me to believe that the show is truly worth attending." -- Lin, Tse-An (Peter), SJS Cosmetics Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Taiwan.

As the curtains fell on this remarkable event, the organisers expressed gratitude to the attendees, participants, sponsors, and supporters. BECBM 2023 concluded with a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and rejuvenated by the beauty industry's dynamism and innovation.

But the beauty journey does not end here!

Save the Date for BECBM 2024, 2 – 5 October!

The industry is abuzz with anticipation for the next chapter of beauty innovation. Mark your calendars for beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2024, where you will witness groundbreaking trends, unparalleled networking opportunities, and the latest beauty innovations. Stay tuned for updates, and let's continue shaping the future of beauty together!

Visit the beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia website (www.beautyexpo.com.my | www.cosmobeauteasia.com) to get the latest news and insights. To contact the BECBM Team, email: [email protected].

