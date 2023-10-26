Beike Reaffirms its Dedication to Elderly Wellbeing

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beike Public Welfare Foundation, in partnership with the Beijing Bethune Charitable Foundation, recently announced the launch of its "Let Me Teach You to Prevent Falls" elderly care initiative, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of the elderly population.

This public welfare program aims to safeguard the health and well-being of China's expanding elderly population, which is expected to exceed 300 million individuals aged 60 and above in the near future.

This new initiative extends Beike's ongoing commitment to the well-being of the elderly, following the considerable impact of its earlier "Let Me Teach You How to Use Your Mobile Phone" program. This previous initiative has already reached 60 cities, facilitated over 43,000 cell phone classes, and positively impacted more than 750,000 elderly individuals.

This initiative was launched off the back of recent research findings from the Beijing Lianjia Research Institute, which just published the "2023 Beijing Elderly Housing Needs Insight Report," an exhaustive investigation into the complex housing landscape facing Beijing's increasing elderly population.

In the report, Lianjia finds that many older housing communities in Beijing are in need of elderly-friendly adaptations, both in terms of living conditions and surrounding facilities. According to Gao Yuan, Director of the Beijing Lianjia Research Institute, the simultaneous aging of the population, residential buildings, and communities has reached a turning point. Improving living conditions and local amenities has become a key demand for elderly urban residents.

Through the launch of new initiatives, Beike continues to focus on enhancing the quality of life for China's aging population. Building on the success of our prior programs, this research and the elderly care campaign offer timely solutions to the evolving needs of our community, which reaffirm Beike's commitment to creating a better living environment for all.

SOURCE Beike