Benromach hosts first Singapore whisky masterclass in air

Whisky Live Singapore 2023 provides platform aboard Singapore Flyer

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Malt Scotch Whisky producer Benromach on Saturday and Sunday played host to historic, inaugural whisky masterclasses on board the Singapore Flyer, as part of the 12th edition of Whisky Live Singapore.

Benromach – a Scotch whisky distillery owned and operated by family-owned and operated Gordon & MacPhail – conducted a series of eight private masterclasses, accommodating a total of 120 select attendees within a capsule on the Singapore Flyer.

An unforgettable experience awaited guests aboard Benromach's whisky masterclass in the air aboard the Singapore Flyer as part of Whisky Live Singapore 2023.

Whisky Live Singapore, organised by La Maison du Whisky (LMDW) APAC, took advantage of its fresh venue at the Singapore Flyer to engage Singaporeans and other visitors from the region with a showcase new activation.

Leading the masterclasses aboard each Singapore Flyer revolution was Richard Travers-Griffin, Commercial Projects Director (APAC) for Gordon & MacPhail.

"Benromach is a hand-crafted whisky which is delighted to bring a whisky tasting experience that shows first-hand the wonderful views from the Singapore Flyer whilst savouring our award-winning expressions," Travers-Griffin said.

"In the words of Keith [Cruickshank, Benromach's Distillery Master]: 'There are 3 things we use to make Benromach – our head, our hands, and most importantly, we use our heart.' "

Travers-Griffin led each capsule masterclass through five Benromach expressions. Available to taste were Benromach's 10 Year Old, 15 Year Old and 21 Year Old core expressions, alongside a single cask bottled exclusively for Singapore and LMDW.

Guiding each capsule masterclass, Travers-Griffin took each group of 15 invited guests through a tasting journey featuring four distinct expressions from Benromach. Emphasising a meticulous, hands-on approach, every stage of Benromach's process is conducted manually, and the whisky matures exclusively in first-fill oak casks.

"Achieving what Benromach has, hosting Singapore's first whisky masterclass on the Singapore Flyer, is not what you might associate with a smaller craft distillery," Diego Araud, Marketing Director at LMDW, said.

"I believe those who participated will agree that this was a totally unique moment. LMDW and Whisky Live Singapore are proud to have been part of a milestone that will long be associated with Benromach. This was an event truly for spirits lovers on their search of the iconic – leaving a lasting legacy of excellence and innovation going forward."

Benromach's historic masterclasses were the highlight of Whisky Live Singapore 2023, South-East Asia's largest whiskies and fine spirits tasting show. With nearly 2,000 consumer and trade guests visiting over 100 brands over November 18 and 19th, Whisky Live Singapore cemented its status as the premier spirits exhibition brand.

About Benromach Distillery:

At Benromach's family-owned distillery, they keep things simple. Their highly-skilled distillers based in Speyside, Scotland, rely entirely on their senses and experience to make award-winning handmade whisky. Benromach's four ingredients are barley, water, yeast and a human touch. Their processes honour the knowledge and experience used to make Speyside whiskies decades ago, because they believe making whisky by hand delivers genuine character

About Whisky Live Singapore 2023:

Whisky Live Singapore (WLS) is South-East Asia's premier event for whisky and fine spirits aficionados. Now in its 12th edition held at the Singapore Flyer, WLS offers a remarkable platform to explore an extensive array of drinks, and interact with the professionals who make them. Guests partake in tastings of diverse expressions, attend enlightening masterclasses, and connect with industry insiders. Through immersive experiences, seminars, and networking opportunities, WLS invites participants to delve into the intricate world of whisky.

About La Maison du Whisky Asia-Pacific:

Established in 2006, La Maison du Whisky (LMDW) Asia-Pacific has become a leading authority in fine spirits. Originating from France, LMDW extended its presence to Singapore as one of the first specialised whisky bars and original bottle shops. LMDW offers an expansive selection of over 1,000 rare whiskies, premium spirits, and exclusive releases. Through curated events and partnerships, it has elevated the appreciation of spirits across the Asia-Pacific region, and is the preferred partner for retailers and the most prestigious hotels, bars and restaurants.

