BiO-LiFE Herbalmeds Launches The Power of Sleep Campaign To Encourage Malaysians To Sleep Well and Stay Healthy

Herbalmeds partners with Watsons Malaysia to launch a series of sleep-focused consumer engagement activities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 9 out of 10 Malaysians experiencing some form of sleep disorder[1], getting sufficient and quality sleep has become an elusive prospect for many. Navigating work, family, and personal commitments against the backdrop of most Malaysians' often-hectic lifestyles can be tough, often leaving people sleep-deprived. The effects of sleep deprivation go beyond simply feeling tired and can lead to serious consequences on your overall well-being. In the long run, sleep deficiency has been linked to chronic health issues such as heart disease and high blood pressure and even impacts your mental health[2].

In this panel discussion at Herbalmeds - Power of Sleep campaign event, Associate Professor Dr. Ahmad Izuanuddin Ismail, President of Sleep Disorder Society of Malaysia, shared that sleep issues can lead to cardiovascular and other health issues in the long run, while Ms Bharati Suresh Chand, Consultant Pharmacist, Corporate Wellness & Mental Health Trainer added that lack of sleep and relaxation can be remedied by adopting a more mindful, balanced lifestyle.

Many of us experience worry and stress in today's hectic world. These high-strung emotions can cause difficulty in relaxing, leading to difficulties performing and achieving sound, quality sleep. This contributes to a vicious cycle of sleep deprivation with continuous stress and low-quality sleep. Focusing on relaxation and achieving good sleep in our daily lives is the key to breaking this cycle.

For Malaysians looking to have a good and restful sleep, MEGA BiO-LiFE, one of Malaysia's leading healthcare companies with a range of quality health products based on scientific testing, has launched a campaign titled 'The Power of Sleep'. The campaign aims to spotlight the importance of relaxation in aiding good, quality sleep and its effects on the human body and invite Malaysians to enhance their wellness by improving their sleep quality. An active panel discussion on the topic 'The Power of Sleep' was held to discuss the issues of sleeplessness in Malaysia and methods to help Malaysians overcome this issue together with esteemed panellists like Associate Professor Dr Ahmad Izuanuddin Ismail, President of the Sleep Disorder Society of Malaysia and Bharati Suresh Chand, Consultant Pharmacist, Corporate Wellness and Mental Health Trainer.

The campaign also saw the official launch of Herbalmeds Calmee and Valerian Extract offerings together with Watsons Malaysia, the leading health and beauty retailer in Malaysia. Notably, Herbalmeds Calmee is exclusively available at Watsons. The entire campaign is aimed at helping Malaysians begin their journey to calmness and achieve good, quality sleep, reflecting Herbalmeds' commitment to driving social initiatives that empower Malaysians to adopt healthy lifestyles. Together, Herbalmeds and Watsons will run a series of activities to instil the importance of quality sleep and relaxation amidst Malaysians' busy lifestyles. Further information regarding these activities will be announced via Watsons and BiO-LiFE social media pages.

"Sleep deprivation resonates with many people worldwide due to many external factors. We wanted to connect with Malaysians who have trouble getting enough quality sleep and let them know that we understand their struggles. Herbalmeds by BiO-LiFE is about empowering people to care for their health through natural ingredients, and this campaign is part of our ongoing efforts to help people embrace healthy sleep routines and live healthy lives." said Balaji Rajagopal, General Manager of Mega Lifesciences & BiO-LiFE Marketing Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia and Singapore.

Bharati Suresh Chand, Consultant Pharmacist, Corporate Wellness and Mental Health Trainer commented, "Having a relaxed state of mind is essential to achieve a good night's rest and living a healthy lifestyle overall. In our busy lives, various factors cause worry and tension, affecting our mood. Taking up relaxation activities like meditation, spending time with nature, or even picking up a hobby, helps us stay calmer and relaxed, leading to good, quality sleep. Staying calm and relaxed can also improve our concentration and productivity. I applaud this campaign's call to encourage more Malaysians to safeguard their health and wellbeing by ensuring they get sufficient, quality sleep."

As we navigate life's daily hustle and bustle, it's easy to overlook the importance of relaxation and quality sleep. Herbalmeds invites you to take charge of your health and improve your sleep quality.

To keep up with Herbalmeds' The Power of Sleep campaign and consumer engagement activities, follow BiO-LiFe's Instagram page at www.instagram.com/biolifemy/ and like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/biolifemarketing/.

