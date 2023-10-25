Bitget Launches Market Maker Incentive Program with Up to 0.015% Rebates and Monthly Subsidies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, has recently announced the launch of an incentive program aimed at collaborating with top market makers in the crypto sector. The program provides incentives such as trading fee rebates and monthly rewards for partners that contribute to the liquidity of Bitget Spot Market.

According to the rule of the Market Maker Incentive Program, Bitget's competitive rebate rates stand out as a hallmark feature, offering rebates of up to 0.015%. This is applicable for market makers who choose to participate in the first month of the program and are set to reap the benefits of the coveted tier 1 rebate rate.

To provide recognition and support for market makers, Bitget has implemented a scheme granting monthly subsidies to the best performers, adding an extra layer of incentivization to the program. The program has significantly lowered the entry barriers for market makers, allowing professionals from other exchanges to seamlessly transition to Bitget's platform with relaxed application conditions.

"We're committed to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with key players in the market as it is in our brand value to turn wins into win-wins. This plan marks a decisive step towards creating a culture of giving back to the community - fostering diversity, inclusiveness and higher returns for market makers. We're offering customized benefits and policies for our partners to grow their prosperity with us," says Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

Bitget's Market Maker Incentive Program is divided into three tiers, as follows:

Tier 1: Market makers with volumes up to $10 million USDT per month are eligible for 0.015% rebate.

Market makers with volumes up to USDT per month are eligible for 0.015% rebate. Tier 2: Makers with volumes up to $5 million USDT per month are eligible for 0.010% rebate.

Makers with volumes up to USDT per month are eligible for 0.010% rebate. Tier 3: Volumes under $2 million USDT are eligible for 0.005% rebate.

Bitget is dedicated to building smarter trading products and providing world-class benefits to its users. The Market Maker Incentive Program is an initiative to nurture the rising interest in cryptocurrencies globally. Its goal is to incentivize the existing players and create a safe and secure environment for the new ones.

As the company continues to expand its horizons and increase its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges, Bitget has consistently ranked in the top 5 in derivatives and top 10 in spot markets globally. According to TokenInsight, the company's spot market share tripled to 6% by the end of Q2 2023, compared to 2% at the beginning of the year.

With a comprehensive "Go Beyond Derivatives" strategy, which includes aggressive listing efforts of over 250 new tokens this year, groundbreaking launchpool and launchpad offerings, and being the only crypto exchange partner of the legendary Messi, the incentive program exemplifies the platform's unwavering commitment to driving the accelerated adoption of cryptocurrencies. Market makers who are eager to be a part of this pioneering initiative are encouraged to explore the comprehensive benefits and rewards it offers. For collaboration, please contact: [email protected]

