Bitget Partners with Matrixport's Cactus Custody to Enhance Institutional Crypto Asset Security

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading crypto exchange and web3 company, has announced a partnership with Cactus Custody, a subsidiary of Matrixport, to offer Oasis fund custody services and off-exchange settlement services. In a strategic move to better address institutional clients' needs for secure management of digital assets, the collaboration not only minimizes counterparty risks associated with exchange trading but also provides an effective tool for capital efficiency management.

The comprehensive partnership aims to offer institutional clients a robust suite of services tailored to their trading needs, bolstering security and efficiency in managing digital assets. In addition to providing Oasis fund custody services and settlement services, the partnership also extends support for various trading types, including spot, leveraged spot (cross/ isolated), and futures. Futures products encompass USDT perpetual, coin-margined perpetual, coin-margined delivery, and USDC perpetual, supporting off-exchange settlement currencies such as USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, AVAX, and ARB. Trading fee rates and VIP levels are determined based on user grades on Bitget, with the flexibility for personalized configuration, while custody account fee rates align with those of regular accounts.

Under the partnership, Bitget users can now benefit from services and security provided by Cactus Custody. These services offer several key advantages, including minimized fund risks through secure third-party Oasis wallet custody, swift transactions that avoid delays from on-chain transfers, efficient over-the-counter settlement processes, enhanced capital efficiency by enabling immediate redeployment of profits after settlement, and reduction of the need for continuous tracking of exchange wallets.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed: "As digital asset adoption among institutions continues to grow, ensuring the utmost security of these assets becomes paramount. Our partnership with Cactus Custody underscores our commitment to providing institutional clients with the highest standards of security and efficiency in managing their digital assets. Through this collaboration, we aim to further strengthen our position as a trusted partner for institutional investors seeking reliable crypto asset management solutions."

Wendy Jiang, General Manager, Cactus Custody, shared: "As we enter into the next phase of the bull market, the lessons learnt from the many high-profile implosions of 2022 remain fresh in the minds of many investors and our clients. This partnership with Bitget highlights our commitment to provide critical and neutral infrastructure for our clients to navigate and participate in this eco-system in a safe and compliant manner, driving and democratizing the next wave of institutional adoption."

Cactus Custody, a trusted institution under Matrixport, holds a Hong Kong Trust Company License, meets regulatory capital reserve requirements and adheres to guidelines for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Leveraging industry-leading system security design principles and infrastructure, Cactus Custody ensures the safety of client assets in both cold and warm storage. Moreover, it offers a rich set of flexible and configurable feature modules to meet the diverse needs of clients across different scales and business scenarios.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

About Cactus Custody

Registered as a Hong Kong trust company (TCSP License Number:TC 006789), Cactus Custody™ is your trusted qualified custodian for digital assets. Built with enterprise-grade crypto management features and value-added financial services backed by cutting-edge system security design and infrastructure that cater for a wide range of business scenarios, Cactus Custody™ safeguards billions of dollars of digital assets for some the world's largest mining companies, exchanges, funds and projects, supporting their growth in a secure and compliant manner.

