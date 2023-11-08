Bitget To List Shrapnel (SHRAP), Pioneering Gaming and Crypto Convergence

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, announces the listing of SHRAP, the native token of the groundbreaking blockchain-enabled first-person shooter (FPS) game, Shrapnel. Bitget stands among the first exchanges to onboard SHRAP and will commence trading of SHRAP on November 8th November 2023, 10 AM (UTC).

Developed by an esteemed team of industry experts with BAFTA and Emmy accolades, Shrapnel spearheads the intersection of gaming and blockchain. It offers a comprehensive suite of player-creation tools that merge combat, creation, curation, and community into an ecosystem governed by its participants. With its listing, Bitget underscores its commitment to unlocking new frontiers in blockchain technology and gaming.

The SHRAP token, central to the Shrapnel platform's economy, is an ERC-20 token initially minted on the Avalanche C-chain. It's designed to provide utility and a medium of exchange within the Shrapnel environment. On April 29, 2023, three billion SHRAP tokens were generated, marking a pivotal moment for the platform.

"Bitget's decision to list SHRAP aligns with our unwavering commitment to embrace innovative projects that are poised to redefine our technological landscape," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "By integrating SHRAP into our diverse spot market, we not only support a future where gaming and blockchain converge but also empower our users to shape that future."

The inclusion of SHRAP is a testament to Bitget's strategic expansion and its dedication to diversifying investment opportunities for its users. Over the past three quarters of 2023, Bitget has significantly enriched its spot market offerings with over 255 new listings, providing unparalleled access to some of the most sought-after and valuable digital assets in the industry.

Bitget is also dedicated to enhancing its Centralized Exchange (CEX) platform by incorporating progressive Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features. The exchange has integrated a Web3 Wallet and Swap service within its application and Bitget's new Web3 feature, aspiring to bring together a range of services, including a non-custody wallet, swap, NFT marketplace, and dApp. This strategic move is designed to bridge the innovative offerings of DeFi with the reliability and ease of use found in Centralized Finance (CeFi), providing users with a seamless experience that leverages the strengths of both financial domains.

