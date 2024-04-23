Borsch Med Introduces Chondroitin Supplements to Singapore for Healthy Joints

Chondroitin-based supplements from Zeria Pharmaceutical launched to promote an active lifestyle

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borsch Med Pte Ltd (BM), a leading Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Health and Nutrition company based in Singapore, operated and managed by professionals in Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd (GJH), announces its appointment as the authorised distributor for Zeria Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Zeria)'s line of Chondroitin-based products in the Singapore market. GJH, founded in 1940, has since established a vast network of distributors in food, beverages, health supplements and electronic consumer goods.

Expressing excitement on the launch of Zeria's Chondroitin supplements, BM reaffirms its commitment to delivering timely and reliable services and products in Singapore and beyond to Asia Pacific. BM's guiding philosophy to spread happiness through high quality products is in alignment with Zeria's motto of "Making Health is Making Happiness". In line with this philosophy, BM will kick off the launch with various community-based activities centred on the theme of "Enjoy Your Life with IKIGAI – a reason for being–". The concept of IKIGAI in health management is one which emphasises the importance of healthy life expectancy. It is to motivate society to look at what they can do now to ensure that they can continue enjoying the activities they love well into elderhood.

Singapore has one of the fastest ageing populations in Asia. The challenge, therefore, is to ensure a greying population that is healthy, productive, and dignified. Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH), focusing on preventive health, has embarked on various initiatives to build an ecosystem of support to encourage Singaporeans to take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the onset of chronic diseases and have strong motivations to lead healthier lifestyles.

According to the Global Burden of Disease 2019[1] study, most Singaporeans will experience an 11-year deficiency between their life expectancy at birth (84.9 years) and healthy life expectancy at birth (73.9 years), and one of the main perpetrators contributing to this difference is musculoskeletal disorders. As we age, our bodies begin to lose the ability to produce Chondroitin, a key component of cartilage. This leads to the thinning of the cartilage and causes joint pains.

BM underscores the synergy between Zeria's Chondroitin-based products and Singapore's proactive promotion of an active population with healthier lifestyles. As Singaporeans place greater emphasis on preventive healthcare, the availability of high-quality joint care supplements becomes of paramount importance.

According to Zeria, a leader in Chondroitin products for over half a century in Japan, the company is deeply committed to enhancing people's health. Zeria believes in upholding stringent ethical standards and ensuring superior product quality. Therefore, Zeria's top priority lies in maintaining the high quality and reliability of its products through an integrated system. This system encompasses every stage, from the development, to sourcing and handling of raw materials, to ensuring rigorous adherence to safe manufacturing methods with production plants that have obtained certification for ISO 14001.

Chondroitin plays a significant role in maintaining both cartilage volume and Chondroitin Sulphate levels. Consuming Chondroitin supplements can facilitate smoothening of joint bones abrasion, promote cartilage production, combat cartilage breakdown, and relieve joint discomfort.

Clinical trials of long-term administration of Chondroitin over 4-, 6-, 12-, and 24- months showed positive effects on joint pains suggesting the efficacy of Chondroitin over extended periods of use.[2]

The three products to be launched: Chondro Max, Chondro Support, and Lively & Healthy Glucosamine & Chondroitin, are supplements prepared specially for joint health.

Chondro Max

The Chondro Max health supplement for joint pains is a viable option for those experiencing persistent joint pain in their daily lives but are determined to rejuvenate their active lifestyles. The high content of Chondroitin Complex in the supplement makes Chondro Max a possibly effective instrument in relieving stubborn joint pain.

Chondro Support

Joint pains are not exclusive to the elderly. Those who practice an active lifestyle will find that they may also experience occasional joint pain, be they from overuse of the muscles or from injuries. However, these joint pains may hamper their active lifestyles. Chondro Support can thus enhance daily joint health with its rich ingredients to alleviate joint pains and help rebuild joint cartilage.

Lively & Healthy Glucosamine & Chondroitin

Singapore is vigorously promoting a healthy lifestyle amongst its citizens, as a precaution against musculoskeletal disorders in old age. However, an active lifestyle alone is not enough to circumvent joint health issues. In fact, being too robust without any safety measures might accelerate the declining rate of cartilage. Zeria's Lively & Healthy Glucosamine & Chondroitin contains a powerful blend of Glucosamine and Chondroitin that can help to prevent future joint pains and is recommended for those who lead active lifestyles and want to safeguard their ensuing joint health.

BM and Zeria look forward to contributing to a healthier, more vibrant future for Singaporeans by ensuring that every individual can enjoy the benefits of mobility and well-being throughout their lives with the launch of these Chondroitin supplements, which we believe will be efficacious as preventive measures in alleviating joint pains.

For further information about BM's distribution of Zeria's Chondroitin supplements, please visit ikigai-sg.net.

About Borsch Med Pte Ltd.

Established in 2004, Borsch Med Pte Ltd (BM) is a leading healthcare supplement brand in Singapore with an unwavering commitment to provide premium and quality products to enhance the lives of everyone. BM strives to continuously improve with extensive research and development to meet the needs of consumers effectively. From quality to excellence, BM's vision is to become the world's leading distributor for health products with health and well-being at the heart of everything.

About Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd.

Established in 1940, Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd. (GJH) has garnered acclaim for its steadfast dedication to ethical and responsible business conduct. With decades of experience, GJH has evolved into a trusted company in various industries with established brands including New Moon, Borsch Med, Mili, Flying Wheel, GOGO etc. Goh Joo Hin is also appointed as the distributor of Hormel, SPAM, Gulong, California Mexico, Sony Personal Entertainment Products, Gigaset Dect Phones, GP Batteries, Casio Electronic Musical Instruments, LG Home Entertainment Products and has entered the Aeries Air Purifier distribution market. Diversifying into the Health & Nutrition sector aligns with GJH's core belief in spreading happiness through excellence. Upholding rigorous standards, GJH ensures the provision of high-quality products and services tailored to diverse customer needs. GJH remains dedicated to serving the greater good, exemplified by its endeavours to support its employees, contribute positively to the community, and protect the environment. This ethos underscores GJH's enduring legacy as a conscientious corporate entity.

About Zeria Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., guided by its corporate motto "Making health is making happiness", engages in the research and development, and production and marketing of pharmaceutical products for patients using prescribed medicine and consumers who desire good health around the world. Established in 1955 and headquartered in Tokyo, Zeria develops its business with "Ethical Pharmaceuticals" and "Consumer Healthcare" as the two wheels of its business operations. The Zeria group now operates across more than 10 countries globally.

