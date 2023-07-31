Bracell discloses results and commitments in its 2022 Sustainability Report

2022 was marked by ambitious projects, such as the launch of the Tissue mill and the Learning Institute in Lençóis Paulista (SP), and its One-For-One Commitment.

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracell, a global leader in dissolving pulp production, reinforces its commitment to sustainability and advances in ESG practices related to environmental, social and governance issues. The latest progress is reported in its 2022 Sustainability Report that has just been released, with results and projects carried out over the last year, such as the One-For-One Commitment, in which Bracell undertakes to protect, conserve or restore 1 hectare of native forest for every 1 hectare of eucalyptus plantation by 2025, in the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Bahia, where its operations are based. The commitment will help protect areas in the Atlantic Forest, Cerrado and Caatinga biomes. Bracell ended 2022 having achieved 82% of the target, which is 0.82 hectares of conservation for every 1 hectare of plantation.

Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, also celebrates the first year of operation of the new flexible lines at the Lençóis Paulista (SP) site, where innovative technologies have brought about positive results in terms of quality, sustainability and operational efficiency. The operations in Bahia celebrates the increase in sales volume of specialties by 30%, compared to the previous year. Another highlight is the investment in increasing the production capacity of its nurseries, to maintain quality and productivity and meet the demands for seedling production.

"The year 2022 is an important milestone in Bracell's history. We are advancing in our sustainability agenda, with assertiveness in investments in the business and with solid socio-environmental commitments. Our work has a strong focus on circular bioeconomy, climate management and innovation, which drives the growth of our businesses. We assume the mission of improving people's lives, developing natural resources sustainably," said Marcio Nappo, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Communication at Bracell.

"The 2022 Report provides detailed information on the GHG emissions inventory of our entire value chain and the results already achieved by the One-For-One Commitment, launched last year. Both were audited by an independent third party, ensuring transparency and credibility of the information reported," adds Nappo.

Another highlight of the year is the carbon stock of eucalyptus plantations and areas of native vegetation that are being conserved by Bracell. These areas play an important role in removing CO2 from the atmosphere, which in 2022 totalled 43,389,968 tCO2e. The company highlights the important partnerships established in 2022 to conserve and preserve biodiversity with the Bahia Department of the Environment, the Forestry Foundation, the National Council of the Atlantic Forest Biosphere Reserve, the Pact for the Restoration of the Atlantic Forest and the NGO SOS Mata Atlântica. It also became a part of TNFD Brazil – Platform for Action for Nature, an initiative launched by the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS), to play a leading role in the protection and management of ecosystems.

"Our sustainability strategy is based on pillars that cover the management of environmental and social issues, in addition to management policies and practices: Responsible Production, Climate, Governance, Biodiversity and Landscapes, People and Culture, and Social Inclusion. Our great results were only possible because they were built together, with a multidisciplinary team, which strives daily for the sustainable growth of the company," said Marcio Nappo. "And we didn't stop there. In 2023, taking another step in this agenda, we will establish an ambitious set of long-term sustainability goals, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals," adds Nappo.

Another important milestone for Bracell in 2022, was the start of construction of the tissue mill in Lençóis Paulista. When completed in 2024, it can produce 240,000 tons of tissue, for the manufacturing of toilet paper and paper towel. More than 2,000 jobs will be generated during the construction of the mill and approximately 550 direct jobs in the mill operations. In early 2023, Bracell also acquired the company OL Papéis Ltda. in the northeast region, with operations in the states of Bahia and Pernambuco.

Bracell Social and investment in people and communities

In 2022, Bracell celebrated the inauguration of the Learning Institute, a knowledge hub for technical and leadership training that will have professional qualification actions for the local community, focusing on the company's business and operations.

Through Bracell Social, the company's social investment platform, 31 social projects were carried out, with more than R$ 4.4 million invested, benefiting more than 121 thousand people. In the last three years, R$ 11,245,107.58 were invested in programmes focused on Education, Empowerment and Well Being, carried out in Bahia and São Paulo. From 2020 to 2022, more than R$ 11 million were invested and more than 340,000 people who have benefited directly and indirectly from Bracell Social programmes.

Other socio-environmental and business highlights available in the Sustainability Report can be found here. Details of management practices and socio-environmental results are available at Bracell's Indicators Central.

