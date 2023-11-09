Bracell Gathers Industry Experts, Government Authorities and NGOs to Launch Bracell 2030 Sustainability Actions and Commitments

Held in São Paulo, the event was attended by representatives of the Brazilian Tree Industry (Ibá), the São Paulo State Government and WWF-Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracell, a global leader in the production of dissolving pulp, recently held "Bracell 2030: Construction of a Legacy for a Sustainable Future" conference. In order to expand the debates about sustainability, the company brought together authorities and experts on the subject to discuss the necessary actions to build a more inclusive and sustainable future. During the event, the company also launched Bracell 2030, its strategic sustainability agenda for 2030, which brings together goals and commitments to expand the positive impacts of its value chain operation. Bracell is a member of the Singapore-based RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto.

During the event, Bracell President Praveen Singhavi stressed that businesses and sustainability are two faces of the same coin and that he continually invests in cutting-edge technologies to promote improved operational efficiency in the use of natural resources and reduced GHG emissions in their industrial and forest operations. "Forests, water, soil and climate are intrinsically linked to our business. In considering this and placing people and communities at the center of everything we do, we can play our role in the transition to a more inclusive and sustainable world." According to the Mr. Singhavi, the Bracell 2030 plan defines the company's strategy and sustainability priorities for the coming years focused on generating positive impact on climate, nature and people.

Moderated by journalist Christiane Pelajo, the event also featured a panel discussion on how companies in the sector can advance further on the sustainability agenda and have a positive impact on the country and society. Among the panelists were: Paulo Hartung, economist, former governor of Espírito Santo and executive president of the Brazilian trees industry (Ibá); Liv Costa, Corporate Management Director of the São Paulo State Environmental Company (Cetesb); Mauricio Voivodic, President of WWF-Brazil; and Luiz Dutra, Bracell's executive vice president of corporate affairs.

"Historically, companies report their initiatives to their shareholders. But modern companies know the importance of reporting to the society. The pulp sector is an outlier in Brazil from the point of view of value-added generation. It plants, harvests, replants and conserves", said Paulo Hartung.

"Bracell has ESG pillars permeating all its business strategy. Therefore, in addition to our own operation, we value suppliers, partners, communities and other audiences of interest aligned with these premises and act to take a benchmark position for the sector. We believe that only then can we deliver concrete and sustainable results and impact on the entire value chain," said Luiz Dutra.

"When we look at Bracell and the partnership we have, via Forest Foundation, we are talking about restoration, in protection related to fires, education and environmental awareness, research and technology. This all has to do with sustainability of environmental preservation," says Natália Resende, Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics of São Paulo. Liv Costa, in turn, spoke about the relevance of companies' social and environmental performance. "Public-private partnerships and everyone's involvement are very important to achieve goals as a society", she said.

Márcio Nappo, Bracell's vice president of sustainability and communications, stressed that with Bracell 2030 the company defines a clear roadmap for sustainability, with ambitious goals and commitments aligned with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. "Through the concrete actions of Bracell 2030 we can build a better future for the pulp and paper industry in Brazil, positioning Bracell as one of the leading voices in sustainability in our sector," he said.

In addition to presentations and debates, government representatives, partners, customers, opinion makers and employees were able to better understand a range of initiatives and projects conducted by Bracell, such as the Green Pharmacy Project in the Quilombola Cangula community, in Alagoinhas (BA), which was created to enhance the ancestral knowledge of the community in the creation of natural-based products including flavorings, medicines, candles and soaps. Another highlight of the event was the presence of the 100% electric large transport truck which is being tested by Bracell for the transportation of pulp. The vehicle was externally parked to the event venue, reinforcing the existing actions of the company to be positive for the climate.

About Bracell:

Bracell is a global leader in the production of dissolving pulp and specialty cellulose with two main mill operations in Brazil in Bahia and São Paulo. In addition to its operations in Brazil, Bracell has a management office in Singapore and sales offices in Asia, Europe and the U.S. www.bracell.com.

About RGE:

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$30 billion in assets and 60,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future. Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets. www.rgei.com.

