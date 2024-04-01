BRAND'S ESSENCE OF CHICKEN PARTNERS WITH PLUS HIGHWAY FOR THE SECOND YEAR WITH THE "KEKAL CERGAS AND SELAMAT" CAMPAIGN

- The campaign aims to engage with over 65,000 road users at selected PLUS R&R, reminding them to stay alert and energised when on the road

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAND'S Essence of Chicken (BRAND'S) has once again partnered with PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) to launch its road safety campaign "Kekal Cergas and Selamat" for Ramadan and Raya 2024. Through this partnership, BRAND'S and PLUS will continue to champion the cause of road safety and urge travellers to embrace regular breaks, boost their alertness, and remember to re-energise to ensure a safer journey home amidst the festive hustle.

BRAND'S Essence of Chicken and PLUS Malaysia Berhad partners again to drive road safety awareness with the 2024 Kekal Cergas & Selamat campaign

The Raya Aidilfitri festive period in 2023 saw a swell in traffic on the PLUS highway, with the number of vehicles during the peak of Aidilfitri hitting the estimated over two million mark. According to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in 2023, road accidents increased by 9.6% during the Raya Aildilfitri period compared to the previous year. Speeding, fatigue and distraction were the main causes of these accidents. These concerning statistics were why BRAND'S is once again partnering with PLUS on a safety initiative, reminding road users of the importance of maintaining alertness and energy for safe driving.

Taking a Break to Improve Your Alertness and Recharge Your Energy

As part of the campaign, BRAND'S will give away more than 50,000 bottles of BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken to PLUS highway customers at selected R&R stops between April 4th and 17th, 2024. There will also be interactive activities at these stops to help road users exercise their minds and re-energise during breaks.

Eunice Kow, Head of Marketing Health Enrichment, Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia shared, "We are thrilled to join forces with PLUS once again for this meaningful campaign as in 2023, we managed to reach out to over 50,000 travellers. Our goal remains the same - to instil a sense of responsibility and awareness among drivers for their safety and passengers' safety through this 'Kekal Cergas and Selamat' campaign. We believe that every journey is not just a journey back home but a safe return to loved ones. BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken is a natural health supplement scientifically proven to enhance mental concentration, reduce mental fatigue and re-energise road users, making it an ideal companion for long-distance drivers to break their fast or have their sahur before continuing their journey."

BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken is made of an all-natural extract of fine-quality premium chicken hygienically processed under high temperatures and carefully pressured, preserving its rich natural nutrients with an improved taste that appeals to Malaysians from all walks of life. It is also Halal certified by Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM). With its smoother taste and benefits, road users can enjoy its nutritional benefits to stay alert and energised.

The BRAND's and PLUS 'Kekal Cergas and Selamat' campaign on-ground activations will take place as follows:

1. April 4th to 7th at R&R Tapah Northbound

2. April 8th and 9th at R&R Seremban Northbound

3. April 14th and 15th at R&R Ayer Keroh Southbound

4. April 16th and 17th at R&R Sungai Buloh Northbound

During the Raya Aidilfitri festive celebration, PLUS and BRAND'S encourage travellers to check the PLUS Malaysia Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/PLUSMalaysiaBerhad/ ) and BRAND'S Essence of Chicken Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/BrandsMalaysia ) for updates on the festive season Travel Time Advisory (TTA) and traffic.

This partnership is part of BRAND's ongoing efforts to impact the community positively and provide road users with helpful tips and resources on staying alert, safe, and secure while travelling. With this initiative, BRAND's hopes to make a meaningful difference in people's lives by creating a safer travel experience as a family.

About BRAND'S Essence of Chicken

BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken is a natural food supplement. It is an easily digestible chicken extract containing readily absorbed amino acids and peptides. Our unique double-boiled process at a high temperature makes our essence more concentrated. It is airtight-sealed to maintain its freshness and sterilised at more than 100°C. BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken is free of fat and cholesterol, high in protein, and has no added flavouring substance.

With over 50 published scientific papers, BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken is the only clinically proven Essence of Chicken for a healthy body and sharp mind. It has been shown to increase metabolism by reducing tiredness and increasing oxygen flow to the brain for improved concentration.

About PLUS Malaysia Berhad

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is the largest highway operator in Peninsular Malaysia and one of the largest expressway operators in Southeast Asia responsible for managing as well as ensuring the safety and comfort of 1.7 million daily customers along the 1,130km (91% interstate highways) in the country. As the 'heart of the nation', PLUS has been instrumental in enhancing Malaysia's socioeconomic status for three decades, as the catalyst for the tourism industry, establishment of duty-free zones, new ports and the expansion of housing areas.

Driven by the aspiration to generate prosperity and sustainability in the lives of the community, PLUS' eco-system has also created business and employment opportunities by benefiting the various communities around 30 kilometres of our highways, starting with those closest to us. For the latest information, please visit www.plus.com.my or get updates via our Facebook, Instagram, Linkedln and PLUS YouTube Channels.

