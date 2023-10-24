Bringing the PUBGM experience from virtual to reality: Mountain Dew's Dew Challenge returns in collaboration with mobile gaming giant, PUBG

This year's Dew Challenge pushes boundaries once again by bridging virtual and reality bringing an immersive and unique experience to the youth, at the same time promoting vibrant, active lifestyles.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In yet another ground-breaking collaboration with PUBG, this year's Dew Challenge goes national, merging the best of both worlds; virtual and reality, in one of the largest scale PUBG themed paintball tournament, bringing all the elements players know and love in-game to real life. Aimed at catching the hearts of sporty, adventurous youths and aspiring PUBG players, everyone can expect an immersive gaming experience packed with new and fresh ideas.

For more information visit Official Website and Participate today at https://dewchallenge.com/

Starting 1st October, interested participants can purchase a 400ml bottle of Mountain Dew, head to the Dew Challenge website at dewchallenge.com and key in the unique code located under the bottle cap to complete their registration and redeem prizes, including but not limited to UC Coins, in-game items, merchandise, and partner vouchers. Each bottle redemption gives out a random number of Dew Coins which contribute to the regional live leader board rankings. The top players from each leader board are given priority to join the exciting and engaging, adrenaline-packed round of regionals spanning 4 regions across Malaysia: North, South, Central, and East Malaysia this November.

The launch will be accompanied by a treasure hunt, drawing inspiration from in-game mechanics. Just like how players parachute onto their desired drop zones on a map, the treasure hunt will begin with participants choosing the region where their journey begins. Likewise, just as players scavenge for weapons, armour and supplies from a loot box at the beginning of a game, participants will scavenge for loot boxes that lead to extra leader board points and more before the tournament.

The loot boxes are replenished daily and/or in different time intervals throughout the day at partner outlets such as MBO Cinemas, Morac Go Kart, Chicago Chicken City, Taco Bell and Dominos across the country. Participants will receive notifications from the Dew Challenge website on loot box location sightings, where they can scan the QR code on the virtual loot boxes and redeem prizes to bolster their leader board standings.

For those in Klang Valley, a special Dew Challenge roving truck will be bringing the excitement to you at various locations including universities, partner outlets, night markets, commercial shopping spots and more. To redeem exclusive merchandise and sampling products, visitors can take part in a number of PUBG inspired activities including, a special Mountain Dew x PUBG vending machine, an immersive shooting gallery and the gaming jam session, where further prizes are up for grabs.

Additionally, as the official mobile sponsor for this year's Dew Challenge, HONOR Malaysia will be sponsoring 110 amazing prizes for participants, making this the first brand collaboration for the new release.

Speaking on the collaboration, Etika's Vice President of Marketing, Amy Gan, said, "We are especially excited for this instalment of the Dew Challenge. It truly is representative of Mountain Dew's commitment to our consumers who seek to live life authentically. With the pandemic chapter closed, we can now bring the virtual to reality in a one-of-a-kind experience for Malaysians who are ready to break out of the norm and try something new. We want people to push their boundaries and live their best, most vibrant lives."

She added, "It's the first time a brand has done something of this scale and it is only possible because we have such an amazing team and partners, especially PUBG, who share our vision and believe in this idea as much as we do. We would like to encourage everyone to join, gamer or not, and be a part of this historic journey with us."

The registration period, treasure hunt and roving truck will run throughout 1st – 31st October, followed by regionals taking place in November and the Grand Finale in December with more details to come. For more information, head on over to the Dew Challenge website (dewchallenge.com) and Mountain Dew Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MountainDewMalaysia).

