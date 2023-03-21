Budget Direct Insurance Offers SGD$6.5M Assurance Package to Singaporean Motorists

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance is offering Singaporean motorists a special multimillion dollar support package to help soften the blow of increased motoring costs.

Motorists with a private car or private motorcycle can receive a free NETS FlashPay card worth $10* for registering their basic details with the insurer, without having to buy anything.

In the news. The Budget Action Party (BAP) takes a stand against rising motoring costs

If they do go on to buy a motor insurance policy, consumers will receive up to $150* in e-vouchers as part of a limited time promotion currently being offered.

Existing Budget Direct Insurance customers will also gain with a Free NETS FlashPay card that retails at $5 (zero stored value) and a host of other benefits including early bird renewal rewards and loyalty rewards, says the award-winning insurer.

As car running costs, including Certificate of Entitlement (COE) and fuel, hit record highs, the low-cost insurer says that Singaporeans are keener than ever to get better value on their insurance.

The SGD$6.5M Assurance Package is part of an exciting new campaign that aims to address these concerns and help consumers manage their motoring costs more effectively.

The initiative centres around the fictitious Budget Action Party (BAP) with the brand's mascot Budsy as its Secretary-General, leading Singaporeans in their search for better value.

Budsy can even be seen at his own rally speech urging consumers to "Say NO to overpriced car insurance."

Through the BAP, the insurer says it will provide real solutions to help consumers stretch their dollar further with expert advice and tips on how to save on motor insurance, COE, petrol, and other motor running costs.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, said: ''We are delighted to be able to offer this whopping SGD$6.5M Assurance Package to ALL Singapore motorists who don't even have to buy a policy to benefit. The Budget Action Party is a powerful vehicle through which we can show our support for motorists during these challenging times as many households struggle to make ends meet. The support package is just one way we can show we care and that we're here to help when the going gets tough.''

Budsy in his role as Secretary-General of the Budget Action Party (BAP) is featured in a series of new online commercials, as well as print and radio adverts around town.

The campaign will continue to support the brand's popular "Pay Less or Get $100*" offer in which motorists are challenged to beat their price on car insurance. If any other insurer's premium is cheaper than Budget Direct's, for the same level of cover, the consumer will receive $100*, even if they don't buy.

Cohort Communications, the Singapore advertising agency behind Budsy the mascot for Budget Direct Insurance and the campaign's creator, said: "We're thrilled to be part of this exciting campaign for Budget Direct. We believe that the boundaries of traditional insurance communications need to be pushed to showcase how customers can enjoy a better deal. It's bold, on brand and positions Budget Direct Insurance as a digital company that strives to put customers first as it shakes up the industry."

Birch added that by shopping around and being smarter, consumers can really save money on their insurance. "Our customers have told us they've saved up to 20 per cent on motor insurance when they switched to comparable cover with Budget Direct Insurance."

Indeed, an independent study by consumer researchers, Value Champion, found that Budget Direct Insurance offers Singapore's cheapest comprehensive car insurance and the cheapest comprehensive plans for safe motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, the digital online insurer says it will continue to demonstrate that Budget Direct Insurance is the smart choice for consumers who are not just attracted to cheap prices but good service and a brand they can trust. It aims to do this by leveraging on customer reviews and its customer service awards, including being four times winner of the independent Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, given for delivering outstanding customer service, based on customer feedback and reviews.

See the *Terms and Conditions that apply to our offers here.

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include EasyCompare in Thailand, Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

SOURCE Budget Direct Insurance