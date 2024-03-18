Cainiao PAT Logistics Park welcomes new warehousing partner Mixue

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Group, ("Cainiao"), the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, welcomes food and beverage company, Mixue to its PAT Logistics Park in Long An Province, Vietnam. This partnership will tap on the park's strategic location near Ho Chi Minh City to bolster Mixue's supply chain and optimize operations as they expand across Southern Vietnam.

Unlock efficient logistics and rapid growth for your business in Southeast Asia. Explore Cainiao Vietnam's solutions at www.cainiaovietnam.com

Seamless Supply Chain to Deliver Success

In 2018, the first Mixue overseas store was opened in Hanoi, Vietnam. Vietnam has become one of the key growth markets for Mixue, and with that, ensuring efficient and reliable logistics becomes vital.

Leveraging Cainiao's premium facilities, Mixue will be able to effectively manage their inventory of general merchandise and temperature-sensitive products. The Cainiao PAT Logistics Park is equipped with a unique ridge ventilator system that can maintain internal temperature below 30°C, making it ideal for storing Mixue's products. This innovative feature was meticulously incorporated to align with local climate conditions. The warehouse's natural ventilation system featuring roof-mounted ventilation louvers harness air convection to effectively dissipate indoor heat, ensuring a comfortable environment for employees while minimizing energy consumption.

Leveraging Cainiao's comprehensive customer care service and advanced inventory tracking system, as well as its Cross-Docking warehouse approach that facilitates the prompt transfer of products and streamlines transportation, Mixue can focus on its core business operations to ensure a consistent flow of products to its expanding network of stores.

Buu Truong, Cainiao Leasing Manager in Vietnam remarked, "The Cainiao PAT Logistics Park in Long An has exemplified its efficiency and convenience to Mixue through its cutting-edge logistics and warehouse facility and strategic location, guaranteeing adequate and timely supply of products to Mixue's chain of outlets. ."

This collaboration further cements Cainiao's position as a premium warehouse provider in Vietnam. Xing Zhang, General Manager of Cainiao Group in Vietnam, underscores their dedication, stating, "We are committed to supporting our clients in Vietnam to achieve enhanced efficiency and optimize their supply chain networks. Through continuous refinement and upgrades to our supply chain capabilities at our premium facility, we are steadfast in driving more successful business outcomes."

For leasing inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Cainiao P.A.T. Logistics Park