Carbon Accounting Startup Zevero Acquired by LEVELUP to Help Companies in Fight to Reduce Global Carbon Emissions

The combined company will operate under Zevero brand

26 and 27-year-old founders secure multi-million-pound deal following rapid UK growth

Zevero will expand its specialisms in high-emission food and beverage industry to new industries and geographies with a new global management team

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevero , a decarbonisation platform that empowers companies to reach a net zero future, announced it has been acquired by Singapore-based climate tech startup, LEVELUP. The multi-million-pound deal will see the two companies merge under the Zevero brand and expand operations across Asia, Europe and the U.S., fuelling Zevero's access to the global $15 billion* carbon accounting market.

Zevero's innovative software platform uses AI-driven carbon modelling, automated emissions calculations and real-time analytics to help companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry to accurately measure, manage and reduce their carbon footprint across their entire supply chain. In bringing together these capabilities with LEVELUP's extensive agriculture industry expertise, the new combined offering will be a powerful tool in the global fight against climate change.

"In just three years, Zevero has proven its ability to provide full-stack carbon accounting to clients in over 13 countries," said Shigeo Taniuchi, incoming CEO of Zevero - previously of LEVELUP. "Combining Zevero's strong product foundations and UK market experience with our team's expertise across Asia will rapidly accelerate our shared mission to become the definitive carbon management solution for businesses worldwide."

Zevero was founded in 2020 by friends Ben Richardson and George Wade, then both just 23. The pair grew frustrated at how challenging it was for businesses to understand their carbon impact end-to-end. With increasing environmental-focused regulation at the time impacting more and more industries, Ben and George recognised a critical need to digitise the carbon accounting process and make it possible for businesses to see the full picture of their carbon impact throughout each stage of their supply chain. As, only through having this visibility, can businesses make any impactful changes to their operations.

A strong footing in the UK

Zevero initially made its name in the UK carbon accounting market, quickly acquiring customers in the food and beverage industry - such as Brixton Brewery and MOTH, amongst others. Rising consumer demand for environmentally-friendly products and services, increasing regulatory enforcement and consequent supply chain pressures are driving the need for accurate emissions data and credible decarbonisation strategies - both areas in which many companies currently lack the right resources, knowledge and tools.

"Climate change is the biggest threat facing society. For most companies, there are multiple challenges in their way." said Ben Richardson, Co-Founder of Zevero. "Despite pressure to act, they lack the capabilities to see the full impact of their products on the environment. Without that transparency, it's impossible to set realistic emission reduction targets and drive meaningful change."

"Traditionally, calculating corporate emissions has relied on spreadsheets and static PDFs. Zevero makes it easier and more accurate for companies to measure, reduce and report on their carbon emissions in real-time, not just once a year," said George Wade, Zevero's other Co-Founder. "Much has been said about brands greenwashing, but what we're hearing from these businesses is that they actively want to make drastic changes to clean up their supply chains - but up until now they haven't had the data to make those decisions confidently. Zevero has created a solution for that."

Through the acquisition, Ben and George will remain actively involved as Co-Founders - together with other Co-Founders, seasoned executive, Shigeo Taniuchi and serial entrepreneur, Yuya Kuratomi - and will be responsible for driving Zevero's product roadmap and growth initiatives. Zevero's diverse leadership team will integrate LEVELUP's extensive presence and network in Asia to accelerate the expansion and impact of Zevero.

About Zevero

Zevero is a leading carbon accounting and decarbonisation platform empowering companies towards a net zero future. Its full-stack software solution leverages AI, automated emissions calculations, supply chain data integrations and real-time analytics to accurately measure and reduce carbon footprints for companies across multiple industries. With an impressive track record of operating in 13 countries and 50 million kgCO2e under management, Zevero is headquartered in London with operations across the UK, Europe, Asia and North America. To learn more, visit https://www.zevero.earth/

About Co-Founders

Benjamin Richardson is a Co-Founder of Zevero, a leading carbon accounting and decarbonisation platform that empowers companies to achieve a net zero future. Zevero's platform leverages AI to make it more efficient to measure and reduce its supply chain carbon emissions. Before Zevero, Ben started a carbon consultancy helping SMEs in the UK with carbon reporting and reduction.

George Wade is a Co-Founder of Zevero, a leading carbon accounting and decarbonisation platform that empowers companies to achieve a net zero future. Zevero's platform leverages AI to make it more efficient to measure and reduce its supply chain carbon emissions. George started Zevero after working in a waste technology startup whilst studying at the University of Exeter. George also founded the positive climate newsletter, The Grumpy Optimist, in 2020, sharing positive climate news with over 4,000 people each week.

Shigeo Taniuchi is a Co-Founder and CEO of LEVELUP Climate Tech and is the CEO of Zevero after the integration. Shigeo is the former CEO of a global life science company and a proven global business executive with more than 25 years of experience in various senior roles, including Head of Europe and China. Having studied at Judge Business School and CISL of the University of Cambridge, Shigeo is leveraging his business and academic expertise to lead the global expansion of Zevero and to continue its contribution to society.

Yuya Kuratomi is a Co-Founder of Zevero. Yuya is an award-winning serial entrepreneur with a successful track record of launching a digital startup offering enterprise cyber security platform, which he divested at $173M to GMO Internet Group, one of the leading internet service providers in Japan. Since his relocation to Singapore in 2022, he has launched several startups, including LEVELUP Climate Tech.

