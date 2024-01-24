CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE (CCS) IS PIVOTAL TO REACH NET ZERO AND ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuing sustainable energy is at the forefront of global efforts to reach net-zero emissions. Understanding and implementing innovative solutions is critical in this journey for Indonesia, Asia, and the world. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a strategic and pivotal approach among these solutions. It's not just a technical solution; it's a step towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all of us.

Jodi Mahardi, Deputy Coordinator for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia (centre) accompanied by Dr. Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, Ph.D., The Executive Director of the Indonesia CCS Center, Hendra Halim, Chairman of The International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2024, and others at the Launching of 2024 International & Indonesia CCS Forum in Jakarta (23/01).

Dr. Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, Ph.D., The Executive Director of the Indonesia CCS Center highlights Indonesia's significant role in the future of CCS as it has an exceptional carbon dioxide storage capacity, estimated up to 400 to 600 gigatons. ""Net zero" isn't just a phrase; it's a critical balance between the carbon we emit and the carbon we remove and avoid," she said. The ICCS Center, supported by the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, announces the hosting of the 2nd International Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Forum. This pivotal event is a testament to Indonesia's commitment and dedication to achieving net-zero emissions and steering the global community towards a sustainable future.

The International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2024

The event consists of three main programs: plenary, concurrent and exhibition and designed to be an informative and collaborative gathering. The plenary will focus on sharing the recent regulatory framework development, building the CCS Hub for the country and the wider Asian region by learning from the global CCS Hub success. The forum also intends to learn from industry leaders and global best practices on making CCS more affordable, as highlighted by Hendra Halim, Chairman of The International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2024, at the Launching of 2024 International & Indonesia CCS Forum at Pullman Hotel Jakarta.

The IICCS Forum 2024 will feature speakers from leading energy and environmental experts. Themed "Net Zero & Beyond: Unlocking Regional Potential for Absolute Carbon Management with CCS Hub in a Circular Economy," the forum brings together international and local stakeholders to collaborate and share knowledge in defining concrete steps to reduce carbon.

Jodi Mahardi, Deputy Coordinator for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, emphasises government support for CCS development in achieving a cleaner future and supporting sustainable economic growth. Regional cooperation is crucial for CCS Hub to become a vital pillar in the strategy to achieve Net Zero while supporting sustainable economic development in Indonesia and the region.

