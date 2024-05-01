Cards Ahoy's Player "Werewolf" Wins $500,000 CAC: Lucky Jackpot Shines on Manila Streets

HONG KONG, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural season of Cards Ahoy's (CA) leaderboard ended on April 17, 2024, marking not just the conclusion of the season but the onset of a remarkable event. A Jeepney truck, decked in Cards Ahoy's theme, traversed Manila's streets, announcing player "Werewolf" as the lucky jackpot winner, bagging an overnight $500,000 CAC prize. This spectacle illuminated Manila's night, igniting enthusiasm for CA's "jackpot from the sky."

In the wake of the season's close, CA announced a series of celebratory events, including this unique parade. Laden with congratulations for "Werewolf" and hopes for the game's future, the Jeepney journeyed from Manila's bustling streets to iconic landmarks, captivating passersby and delighting players while adding vibrancy to CA's play-to-earn (P2E) gameplay, attracting crowds to capture the moment.

Another highlight was Senpai Kazu's street interview event. Random pedestrians had the chance to win up to 5,000 Philippine pesos ($100 USD) in cash prizes or opt for a mystery box containing surprises. The event drew large crowds, with many actively engaging and interacting.

However, this event was just a snapshot of CA's recent success. The first season's conclusion marked CA's peak performance in the P2E gaming arena. CA's game soared to the top of app stores in the Philippines and Singapore, and has swept the Top Ten best-selling Apps List in multiple countries of Europe, North America, Africa and Latin America. The arena gameplay was a hit, with settlement rewards showing participation from tens of thousands of players and a total prize pool reaching millions of dollars in CAC. Wealth stories emerged, with elite players earning 14U per game and up to 750U in daily earnings. This wealth effect increased players' interest and enthusiasm for Cards Ahoy, showcasing the game's potential.

CA has continuously updated game content for a better gaming experience, including V2 card pool updates, ongoing MEME VIP pass empowerment, and the second round of community governance voting. Well-known streamers like Akosi Dogie, Kristine Santamena, and Myrtle Sarrosa have begun streaming Cards Ahoy, bringing more attention and interaction to the game.

This parade event represents special treatment for the winning player and a unique congratulations from Cards Ahoy to players worldwide. It's not just a celebration; it's a moment to share joy and achievements with players globally.

