CardsPal and ActivEdge Team Up to Bring ActivChallenge: The Virtual Fitness Challenge

ActivChallenge: A Brand New 7-day Home Based Fitness Challenge Catered To Every One Of All Fitness Levels

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CardsPal is the official ticketing partner for Singapore's first personalized 7-day home fitness challenge, ActivChallenge, which is set to kick off on May 1st, 2023. Kelvin Goh, a former competitive runner and swimmer during his school days, conceived the idea of ActivChallenge. Today, as the founder of ActivEdge, a tech-focused fitness app based in Singapore, he has brought his vision to life with the use of AI and machine learning to create custom workout lists for users based on their health, fitness, and lifestyle habits.

By joining forces with ActivEdge, CardsPal hopes to provide a unique fitness experience to their users while offering lifestyle experiences beyond their Cashback Calculator and Must-Buy Deals Marketplace. CardsPal recently partnered with Seedly for their Finance Festival 2023 and served as the exclusive ticketing partner for Singapore's first-ever hard dance music festival, Glowhard in November 2022, showcasing their commitment to exploring new and exciting avenues for their valued pals.

With health and fitness being areas that everyone should improve, virtual challenges can be a convenient alternative to help kickstart a fitness journey. The ActivChallenge can also provide a sense of community and support, while also offering incentives for participants to push themselves further. By leveraging on AI and machine learning, these challenges are customized to suit users' fitness levels and goals.

Co-founder and CEO of CardsPal, Saim Yeong Harng said: "With the upcoming ActivChallenge, we hope to empower our pals to take charge of their health and wealth as part of our greater journey to becoming your preferred digital lifestyle pal."

Saim added: "Through this partnership, CardsPal aims to transform the way our pals approach fitness and well-being. CardsPal believes that this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship between us and ActivEdge who share a common goal of helping people live their best lives."

ActivChallenge is a virtual fitness challenge that runs for seven days, offering daily fitness tasks with the added motivation of cash and prizes, along with a sense of community and connection among participants. The challenge provides customized exercises tailored to each user's fitness level and preferences, making it accessible and convenient. Participants can claim over $100 in rewards as they complete workouts throughout the challenge, in addition to a share of the cash bonus of $3,000.

Founder of ActivEdge, Kelvin Goh said: "The challenge was designed with everyone in mind, regardless of their fitness level. With the help of technology, even fitness beginners will have an equal opportunity to participate and potentially win. The two-fold goal of ActivChallenge is to make starting a fitness journey easy and affordable, and to turn exercise into a habit for long-term health benefits."

Tickets for the ActivChallenge are now open for sale on CardsPal, sign up now to embark on the transformative fitness journey of a lifetime.

About CardsPal

CardsPal is a Singapore-based mobile app that aims to be the lifestyle app to add to your daily life. Enabling our pals to identify their best payment option to allow ease of purchases as they focus on living the life they deserve.

CardsPal is backed by Standard Chartered Bank via its innovation arm, SC Ventures. Check out CardsPal by downloading the app on the App Store and Google Playstore. For latest information on deals and events, follow CardsPal on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and LinkedIn.

About ActivEdge

ActivEdge is a technology-first fitness app, that dynamically personalizes a list of achievable workouts for each user to make regular exercises easy to start, and fun to repeat. Find out more about ActivEdge on www.activedge.sg and download the app on the App Store and Google Playstore. Follow ActivEdge on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

SC Ventures

SC Ventures is a business unit that provides a platform and catalyst for Standard Chartered to promote innovation, invest in disruptive financial technology, and explore alternative business models.

For more information, please visit scventures.io and follow SC Ventures on LinkedIn.

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

