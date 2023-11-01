CDNetworks Aims to Unleash Its Streaming Power in Southeast Asia with Asia No.1 CDN Performance and Customer-Oriented Solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks is determined to unleash its streaming power in Southeast Asia. With its unbeatable CDN performance and customer-oriented solutions, CDNetworks aims to revolutionize the streaming landscape in Southeast Asia.

Unmatched CDN & Streaming Performance

CDNetworks takes pride in its CDN performance, consistently ranked at No.1 in Asia by PerfOps. With over 2,800 PoPs in worldwide, CDNetworks can easily ensure seamless delivery to users, regardless of content size, user location, viewing device, and concurrent traffic.

By leveraging transmission protocols like WebRTC, HTTP, FLV, etc., CDNetworks offers live streaming services with varying latency levels (as low as below 500 milliseconds), empowering media companies to control budget and monetize their content through diverse broadcasting scenarios like live commerce.

Customer-Oriented Solutions with Latest Technologies

CDNetworks offers an "end-to-end" video streaming service, covering CDN, storage, media processing, protocol adaptation, and support for various content formats and players. By employing in-house technologies such as AI Super Resolution, Low Bandwidth High Definition (LBHD), and cutting-edge advancements like H.266, 8K Transcoding, and QUIC, CDNetworks enables more possibilities for media companies.

We understand the diverse needs of our customers and provides tailored services to meet their specific requirements. For SMEs, who may not have the complete streaming capabilities，we can quickly launch their business through our Cloud Streaming solutions. For larger companies like OTT & online video platforms, CDNetworks empowers their business with latest streaming technologies and better streaming security.

Proven Local Service Capabilities

CDNetworks built local support teams in key Southeast Asian locations to provide wide-ranging services. This local support adds tremendous value to live streaming platforms, which require rapid response times and 24/7 support. CDNetworks' partnerships with national OTT platforms like VSTV K+ and influential interactive live streaming platforms like 17LIVE further emphasize its commitment to making significant impact in Southeast Asia.

With 20+ years of experience in video CDN, CDNetworks is confident in helping Southeast Asian media companies seize development opportunities.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services — all of which are designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

