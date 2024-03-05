KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil®, the No.1 dermatological skincare brand in Malaysia, proudly announces a significant partnership in anticipating of the holy month of Ramadan. The brand is thrilled to unveil the newest face of Cetaphil® for 2024, the versatile Malaysian actress and entrepreneur, Mira Filzah, appointed as the esteemed Brand Ambassador.

Cetaphil® Strengthens Ties with the Malaysian Community through Collaborative Partnership with Mira Filzah as the New Face of the Brand in 2024

More than just a renowned actress, Mira Filzah personifies the spirit of a modern working urban mom, representing the diverse and dynamic women of today. Her role as a multi-talented professional and dedicated mother embodies the essence of contemporary women who, despite their busy lifestyles, prioritises skin health. Cetaphil® proudly acknowledges Mira as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing how one can balance a demanding schedule while still embracing the importance of skin health. Her representation of Cetaphil's brand essence reflects an approachable, down-to-earth demeanor and sensible approach to skincare. Mira's alignment with the brands' ethos of "We Do Skin, You Do You" accentuates the very nature that defines Cetaphil®.

Mira's alignment with Cetaphil® goes beyond the surface, resonating with the brand's mission of promoting holistic skincare as an integral component of a healthy lifestyle. As the Brand Ambassador, she will not only represent the brand but also serve as an inspirational figure, encouraging women of all ages to embrace a skincare routine that reflects Cetaphil's commitment to addressing skin concerns and achieving healthy skin.

Mira Filzah, Brand Ambassador of Cetaphil Malaysia expresses her excitement, stating, "Joining forces with Cetaphil® is more than just a partnership – it's a celebration of self-love. As a working mom, I understand the juggle, but skincare is an essential daily ritual to maintain skin health. I'm honored to be part of Cetaphil®, inspiring others to do the same."

The brand anticipates a series of engaging initiatives, exclusive events, social media campaigns, and promotions, all geared towards enhancing the skincare experience for Malaysians.

Ms Cindy Tiu, Country Manager of Galderma Malaysia shared, "We are delighted to welcome Mira Filzah to the Cetaphil® family as our Brand Ambassador for this year. With Cetaphil's rich history rooted in dermatological expertise, we see Mira as an ideal embodiment of our brand's purposes."

This partnership is set to kickstart with the advent of the Ramadan season, marked by Cetaphil's "30 Hari Kulit Sihat Raya Berseri" campaign. This initiative aims to reach out to as many Malaysians as possible to champion skin health throughout the 30-Day Ramadan period. Besides partnering with Mira Filzah, the campaign extends its reach from the digital sphere to on-ground activations, including a specially designed kombi van that will tour various locations.

"Our goal is to weave a meaningful narrative throughout this campaign, making it a purposeful journey for everyone during Ramadan. Through strategic activations and partnerships with influential figures like Mira Filzah, we aim to touch the lives of Malaysians and raise awareness about the significance of maintaining skin health. While the primary focus of Ramadan is on spiritual growth, self-discipline, and fostering empathy, we recognise that the concept of self-care is equally important during this holy month", she added.

The heart of the campaign lies in encouraging Malaysians to adopt a simple yet effective 3-step routine using its Cetaphil® CORE range – Cleanse with Cetaphil® Gentle Skin Cleanser or Cetaphil® Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser, Moisturise with Cetaphil® Moisturising Cream or Cetaphil® Moisturising Lotion, and Protect with Cetaphil® Sun SPF 50+ Light Gel. This skincare routine aims to empower individuals to achieve Raya-ready radiant skin, emphasizing the importance of consistent, yet simple skincare practices during the holy month.

Adding to the festive excitement, Cetaphil® unveils its nationwide Buy & Win campaign, offering shoppers the chance to win prizes worth up to RM48,000. Prizes include an IKEA makeover, a 2D1N staycation at the hotel of their choice, and petrol vouchers.

Moreover, from 1 March – 30 April 2024, shoppers can stand a chance to win an exclusive Mira Filzah shawl when spending a minimum of RM100 on Cetaphil® Bright Healthy Radiance products in a single receipt.

To celebrate the Eid festivities, Cetaphil® is also partnering with Malaysian homegrown brands in their Kampung Pink POWA campaign, which focuses on their Cetaphil® Bright Healthy Radiance range for achieving bright, healthy, radiant skin in as fast as 14 days. Featuring local brands such as Mira Filzah Shawls, Petit Moi, So.lek, and more, shoppers can redeem exclusive promo codes on Cetaphil's website or stand a chance to win Cetaphil® Bright Healthy Radiance product samples, preparing them for the upcoming festivities from skincare, beauty, and fashion essentials.

For further details on 30 Hari Kulit Sihat Raya Berseri and Kampung Pink Powa, please visit www.cetaphil.com.my or find us on Instagram and Facebook.

About CETAPHIL®

More than 75 years ago, a pharmacist co-created the first Cetaphil® product with a dermatologist – a gentle, yet powerful formula would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil® is the No.1 dermatological skincare brand in Malaysia* and is recognised by healthcare professionals around the world. With the help of leading global skin experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect, and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.CETAPHIL.com.my

*IQVIA Malaysia, Emollients & Protectives Market, MAT Sep 2021 (Value)

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

SOURCE CETAPHIL