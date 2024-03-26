Cherry Blossom Season Exploration in Oshiage and Asakusa Area: TOKYO SKYTREE Special Discount Package

TOKYO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every spring, the Sumida River near the TOKYO SKYTREE is adorned with cherry blossoms, making it a popular destination for tourists from both Japan and abroad. Recently, TOKYO SKYTREE has introduced a special discount package called the "SKYTREE ENJOY PACK" aimed at overseas tourists. It includes admission tickets to the TOKYO SKYTREE, rental of traditional kimono in Asakusa, experience of Edo Kiriko glass carving, or admission tickets to the Sumida Aquarium, among other benefits. Additionally, restaurants in the area have introduced limited-time spring delicacies. Starting from the TOKYO SKYTREE, visitors can explore the blend of modern and Edo-era charm in the Oshiage and Asakusa area.

Enjoy the day and night scenery at the "TOKYO SKYTREE"

The TOKYO SKYTREE is a famous landmark in Tokyo, standing at 634 meters high, and it's certified by the Guinness World Records as the "World's Tallest Tower." Ride the fastest high-capacity elevator in Japan from the entrance floor, and in about 50 seconds, you'll reach the TEMBO DECK of TOKYO SKYTREE at 350 meters. From the observation deck, you can overlook the spectacular Tokyo cityscape, including views of the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Tower, Asakusa Temple's five-story pagoda, and on clear days, even Mount Fuji. Whether it's daytime or nighttime, the scenery is equally charming.

Continue your journey from the 350-meter TEMBO DECK by taking the Tembo Shuttle Elevator to the TEMBO GALLERIA at 445 meters. Along the way, you can enjoy the views outside the windows, and finally, arrive at the highest accessible point of the TOKYO SKYTREE - Sorakara Point at 451.2 meters high, offering visitors the pleasure of strolling in the clouds at 450 meters high, and it's also a great spot for taking photos. The "SKYTREE ENJOY PACK" discount package includes admission tickets to the TOKYO SKYTREE, allowing visitors to enter through the presale ticket channel by showing the QR code on their mobile phones, saving time waiting in line to purchase tickets.

"Edo Kiriko" is a designated traditional craft of Japan, where artisans use delicate hand-cutting techniques to create various patterns on crystal glass at different angles and intensities. The finished products exhibit different visual effects under different environments and lighting conditions. With the "SKYTREE ENJOY PACK" discount package, visitors can experience 90 minutes of Edo Kiriko glass carving, guided by professional artisans with English-speaking staff for translation assistance. Starting from sketches, visitors can create their own original glass artworks step by step.

From Asakusa to TOKYO SKYTREE, Citywalk offers a diverse range of experiences

In 2020, the SUMIDA RIVER WALK and TOKYO mizumachi® were launched, connecting Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE, adding new sightseeing experiences to the area.

The SUMIDA RIVER WALK is the closest pedestrian bridge connecting Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE. From the bridge, visitors can admire the scenery of the Sumida River and enjoy views of the TOKYO SKYTREE, experiencing a blend of nostalgic streetscapes and modern fashion.

After crossing the bridge, visitors arrive at the TOKYO mizumachi® - a commercial facility on the side of the TOKYO SKYTREE. There are stylish shops, riverside restaurants with terrace, youth hostels and so on. It is perfect for tourists to relax and enjoy various cuisines while admiring the beautiful scenery.

The spring limited-time cherry blossom buffet offered by the traditional Japanese sweets store "ICHIYA" is refreshing and not too sweet, making it popular among female guests. There are also various flavors of dorayaki available for customers to choose from.

Recommended must-visit spots in TOKYO Solamachi

Whether with friends, families, or a significant other, visitors can enjoy shopping, entertainment, and delicious food at TOKYO Solamachi, a shopping mall at the base of the TOKYO SKYTREE, while exploring the TOKYO SKYTREE.

Must-see cherry blossoms under the TOKYO SKYTREE:

Cherry blossoms blooming alongside the TOKYO SKYTREE create a romantic and dreamy scene in the spring. Every spring, this area is a favorite spot for tourists to capture beautiful photos.

Popular miso soup specialty store "MISOJYU":

Originating from Asakusa, the popular miso soup specialty store "MISOJYU" offers exquisite and nutritious sets of miso soup and rice balls. Additionally, the recommended braised pork belly stew set features rich vegetables and tender pork belly, satisfying the taste buds of diners.

Enjoy crab cuisine while admiring the tower view at "KUNIMI":

The Japanese restaurant "KUNIMI" is located in the "Skytree View" on the 31st floor (the highest floor) of Solamachi Dining at the TOKYO SKYTREE, offering a dining experience with windows overlooking the TOKYO SKYTREE, ideal for both families and couples. The recommended dishes include crabs directly sourced from Hokkaido, paired with various types of Japanese sake. You can enjoy both sightseeing and culinary delights in one visit.

Purchase professional kitchen knives at "TOWER KNIVES TOKYO":

The knife specialty store "TOWER KNIVES TOKYO" offers professional and household kitchen knives with a rich variety. The staff will provide explanations and demonstrations for customers and allow them to try out the knives on site. High-quality kitchen knives can enhance cooking experiences, and foreign tourists with passports can enjoy duty-free privileges on the same day.

Lifelike food models at "Ganso Shokuhin Sample-ya":

Realistic food models are a unique aspect of Japanese culture. Customers can understand the type of food sold at a restaurant by viewing the storefront's display window. At "Ganso Shokuhin Sample-ya," customers can purchase lifelike and adorable food models, and children aged 4 and above can even experience model-making.

First choice for chopstick gift giving at "Ginza Natsuno":

In Japan, chopsticks are considered to bring good luck and are gifted with meanings such as "no worries about food and clothing" and "health and longevity." The high-end chopstick specialty store "Ginza Natsuno" offers chopsticks made of different materials and coatings from various regions of Japan. Here, customers can find couple chopsticks and family chopsticks suitable for commemoration. The store also provides chopstick engraving services, which can be collected on the same day, making it convenient for foreign tourists.

This spring, the areas surrounding the TOKYO SKYTREE are among the must-visit cherry blossom viewing spots in Japan.

