China-Maldives Friendship Bridge: Crossing the Sea and Connecting Peoples' Hearts

18 Apr, 2024

The China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, located in the Maldives, is the first cross-sea bridge built on the Indian Ocean. It is also the first major infrastructure project successfully implemented under the Belt and Road Initiative. The Chinese construction team has overcome difficulties caused by the coral reef geology, high salinity ocean environment, and surging waves, pioneering the construction of a super-large bridge in an exposed ocean environment with coral reef geology. So far, the cumulative traffic volume of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge has surpassed 100 million trips, and a life and residential circle around Male has been formed.

